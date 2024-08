NFL teams trimmed their respective rosters down to the 53-man active limit on Tuesday. In the wake of those moves, several players involved in those roster cuts will return or sigh with practice squads elsewhere. Each team is allowed to construct a 17-player practice squad, including one spot allocated for the International Pathway Program. Those units are fluid and can change on a daily basis. Each week during the regular season, teams have the opportunity to elevate up to two practice squad players and players may not be elevated more than three separate weeks during the season.

CBSSports.com is tracking all of the personnel movement.

AFC North

CB Nate Brooks

WR Cole Burgess

OT Devin Cochran

DT Domenique Davis

CB Jalen Davis

TE Cam Grandy

LB Shaka Heyward

C Trey Hill

WR Shedrick Jackson

S PJ Jules

WR Kendric Pryor

QB Logan Woodside



AFC South

N/A

N/A

AFC East



QB Tim Boyle



WR D'Wayne Eskridge

S Lewis Cine

N/A

AFC West

LB Shaq Quarterman



NFC North

QB Austin Reed

OL Theo Benedet

OL Jake Curhan

WR Collin Johnson

TE Stephen Carlson

DL Byron Cowart

DL Jamree Kromah

DL Dashaun Mallory

LB Micah Baskerville

LB Carl Jones

DB Quindell Johnson

DB Tarvarius Moore

DB Reddy Steward

DB Ro Torrence



WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

QB Jake Fromm



EDGE Mitchell Agude

TE N'Keal Harry

OL Jonah Williams

CB Nahshon Wright

CB Jaylin Williams



EDGE Andre Carter II



OL Tyrese Robinson

TE Robert Tonyan



EDGE Bo Richter

NFC South

N/A

N/A

WR Kevin Austin



K Charlie Smyth

TE Treyton Welch

NFC East

N/A

LB Oren Burks

WR Parris Campbell

RB Tyron Davis-Price

QB Will Grier

OT Gabe Hall

OL Dylan McMahon

WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

S Caden Stearns

OL Laekin Vakalahi

S Andre Sam

TE E.J. Jenkins



LB Brandon Smith



C Nick Gates

TE Jack Stoll

NFC West

EDGE Jonathan Garvin

RB Michael Carter



OL Marquis Hayes

QB Desmond Ridder

N/A