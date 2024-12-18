qb-power-rankings-week-8-mayfield.jpg
Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

Nothing ignites a good NFL discussion quite like quarterbacks. They're the most important ingredient in a championship recipe, after all. All signal-callers are at least partially a product of their situations, but that also means their current standing can be a good barometer for a team's Super Bowl hopes.

With that in mind, this is how we'd sort today's starting quarterbacks right now (with some short-term projection baked in). These rankings change as the season unfolds, as they're based more on current standing than the bigger picture, built to tell the story of each quarterback's respective rise and fall.

Without further ado, the Week 16 pecking order:

2024 NFL QB Power Rankings
1
player headshot
Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB
It's not only that Allen is tied for the lead in total touchdowns among quarterbacks (37), but the fact he's elevated the Bills in so many big spots. His low turnover marks are also the best of his career.
2
player headshot
Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB
Can he and Josh Allen be co-MVPs? Jackson's Ravens still have big-game bars to clear, but the reigning award winner is flicking it so efficiently, leading the NFL with 8.9 yards per throw. (+1)
3
player headshot
Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB
Speaking of MVP candidates, the Bengals may be unsteady as a whole, but Burrow's been an absolute baller through the air. His 36 passing scores are the best mark in franchise history. (-1)
4
player headshot
Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB
Teammates are dropping like flies ahead of the playoffs, but Goff has persevered, keeping the Lions in shootouts even when they fall behind. He's taken full advantage of the talent around him.
5
player headshot
Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB
The Packers lean heavily on the bruising Josh Jacobs, but they can afford to do so because Love has been so efficient when airing it out. He's also got maybe the most gifted arm in the North. (+1)
6
player headshot
Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB
Need him to run it? He'll tough through contact to make it work. Need him to throw it? He'll feed his elite wideouts. Hurts' game looks different by the week, but he has a real knack for victory. (+2)
7
player headshot
Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB
Daniels' most impressive attribute might be his slippery mobility, but his accuracy shouldn't be undersold; he ranks fourth in completion rate (70.5%) as he preps for a rookie playoff run. (+4)
8
player headshot
Sam Darnold Minnesota Vikings QB
He's lapsed into some erratic stretches, but on the whole, Darnold's looked like the first-round prize he once was thanks to Kevin O'Connell's uplifting system and the all-star talent at his disposal. (+1)
9
player headshot
Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB
This guy really was meant for Tampa Bay, apparently. He digs some of his own holes with a rip-roaring approach, but he's now up to 60 touchdown throws in two years as a Buccaneer. (+4)
10
player headshot
Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB
His ball security has been impressive, as he's thrown just two picks all year. Chargers fans might be eager for the 2025 offseason, though, when Herbert might get added downfield weaponry. (-5)
11
player headshot
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB
An ankle sprain has his Week 16 status unclear, and it might also affect his comfort as a crunch-time scrambler. But he's pushed through pain before. Carson Wentz is the capable backup. (-1)
12
player headshot
Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB
His poise has generally transcended the fractured nature of San Francisco's lineup this year, but he's also had a few clunkers in must-win situations, suggesting he is better as a frontrunner. (-5)
13
player headshot
Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers QB
George Pickens' recent absence left Wilson without a trusty downfield partner, exposing his dependence on the play-action deep shots. He's still been very composed for a tough team. (-1)
14
player headshot
Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB
The former Super Bowl champion is one of the toughest to rank; he's got the arm and wherewithal to make another run, but Sean McVay's Rams offense has stopped and started too often to trust.
15
player headshot
C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB
His iffy mechanics/production inside the Texans' beaten-up lineup have been offset a bit by the ineptitude around the AFC South. Yet he's strung together clean outings in back-to-back wins. (+3)
16
player headshot
Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB
Rookie decision-making flared up in his recent three-pick outing, but Nix's resilience has been an asset, much like his natural play-extending mobility. He's 9-5 and likely playoff bound, after all. (-1)
17
player headshot
Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks QB
The failings of the Seattle front finally got to the gunslinger in Week 15, as he was forced out due to a knee issue. He's angling to return against the Vikings, but if he can't, Sam Howell will get the call.
18
player headshot
Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB
Briefly forced out of action against the Patriots due to injury, the jittery dual threat could still sneak into the playoffs. His trouble is that sometimes Arizona fares best when he's in the background. (+1)
19
player headshot
Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB
Tagovailoa will always clock in as one of the NFL's best pinpoint throwers, but his feel for off-script, do-or-die moments remains incredibly iffy, as evidenced by a season-killing turnover spree. (-3)
20
player headshot
Aaron Rodgers New York Jets QB
No one will really notice now that the Jets are a lost cause, already interviewing candidates to lead a 2025 overhaul, but Rodgers has finally found a groove as a touch passer in recent outings. (+6)
21
player headshot
Drake Maye New England Patriots QB
The Patriots may or may not have the requisite leadership or skill-weapon personnel to make noise in the near future, but Maye has stood tall in the midst of the chaos, flashing his athleticism. (+1)
22
player headshot
Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB
The No. 1 pick warrants some respect for running all over the place, trying desperately to create something out of nothing for a broken team. He could also stand to get the ball out quicker. (+2)
23
player headshot
Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB
His last month or so has probably rerouted his future in Carolina, showcasing enough late-game punch to earn him another, proper audition. Hopefully his ceiling isn't just serviceable. (-3)
24
player headshot
Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta Falcons QB
Almost eight months after stunning the world by drafting him, the Falcons are turning to the first-rounder after the aging, ailing Kirk Cousins' typically steady hand became borderline unplayable.
25
player headshot
Cooper Rush Dallas Cowboys QB
Written off as an underwhelming fill-in for the injured Dak Prescott, the longtime No. 2 has settled in while feeding CeeDee Lamb, at least keeping Dallas competitive down the stretch. (+3)
26
player headshot
Anthony Richardson Indianapolis Colts QB
We can blame the Colts for failing to provide him a reliable structure, and Richardson is a marvel on the move, but at the end of the day, his consistently shoddy accuracy is a major concern. (-1)
27
player headshot
Spencer Rattler New Orleans Saints QB
Veteran starter Derek Carr is likely out for the rest of 2024, and perhaps done with the Saints altogether, leaving the erratic but spirited rookie Rattler to audition for a 2025 opportunity. (+2)
28
player headshot
Mason Rudolph Tennessee Titans QB
Set to return to the lineup after Will Levis' benching, Rudolph isn't necessarily as reckless with the ball in his hands. He's struggled to retain an extended starting gig when called upon, though.
29
player headshot
Aidan O'Connell Las Vegas Raiders QB
Battling through a bone bruise in his knee, the second-year signal-caller is poised to reclaim the top job from fill-in Desmond Ridder. As such, Vegas' endless quarterback carousel keeps spinning.
30
player headshot
Dorian Thompson-Robinson Cleveland Browns QB
The Browns got a momentary boost with Jameis Winston replacing Deshaun Watson, but Winston's greedy aerial approach has finally prompted a switch. "DTR" went 1-2 as a starter in 2023.
31
player headshot
Mac Jones Jacksonville Jaguars QB
The former Patriots first-rounder has grown in comfortability as he's continued his emergency stint for Trevor Lawrence, but he's now up to seven interceptions in his last five games.
32
player headshot
Tim Boyle New York Giants QB
Yep, this is what's going on in New York: With Daniel Jones long gone, Drew Lock hurt and/or reckless, and Tommy DeVito also banged up, the G-Men are down to last resorts under center.