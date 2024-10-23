i1 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

MVP! MVP! MVP! Say it with us. Not only is Jackson building off his efficient 2023 return to form with career passing marks, but he's also on pace for his third career 1,000-yard rushing season. The man cannot be outdone this season, both aesthetically and statistically.

2 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

The Bengals remain an iffier contender thanks to their streaky showings on both sides of the ball, but Burrow has remained a reliable rifle, especially when feeding Ja'Marr Chase for big plays.

3 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

Allen ranks in the bottom quarter of all quarterbacks in completion rate (63%), but his heroic play style elevates his whole offense, and now that Amari Cooper is onboard, he should only rise. (+1)

4 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

Forever gutsy, Mayfield has consistently overcome hiccups with timely bullets in Tampa Bay, leading the NFL in scoring strikes (18). Can he keep it up without his newly injured wideouts? (+1)

5 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

Three weeks after we all wondered if Goff's more skittish tendencies might be holding the Lions back, he's back to peak form, delivering sharp and snappy darts for a Super Bowl hopeful. (+4)

6 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

The numbers don't lie: With 15 scores and eight picks in just five games, Love is a true bundle of fireworks. He's more Brett Favre than Aaron Rodgers, it seems, but it makes for splashy fun. (+2)

7 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

Nothing about his stats indicates a top-10 quarterback; big plays have been especially hard to come by. Yet the Chiefs aren't 6-0 without his clutch dual-threat work amid a banged-up setup. (+4)

8 Sam Darnold Minnesota Vikings QB

Yes, he threw a pick in a shootout loss to the Lions. He also still managed to go toe to toe with a title contender. The Vikings are still playing with house money, enjoying his composed revival. (+2)

9 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB

The youngster has long elevated Kyle Shanahan's dynamic lineup. He was unusually off-kilter with all his top weapons sidelined against an elite Chiefs defense. He's too poised not to rebound. (-6)

10 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

He's arguably been good more than great after a monster rookie season. It'd help if he had steadier protection up front. Only one active starting quarterback has faced more pressure this year. (-3)

11 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

So much of his game right now seems to hinge on short-yardage runs and deep shots to A.J. Brown. Yet he's recently fared better controlling the ball, hence the Eagles' win streak. (+2)

12 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

The All-Pro zip was back on display in his prime-time matchup with the Cardinals, but the rest of Jim Harbaugh's offense wasn't up to par. Same old in L.A.: Talent, but with mixed results. (+2)

13 Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons QB

The Falcons have gotten a mixed bag with their rich investment here. Weeks removed from an MVP-level aerial assault, Cousins sailed balls into trouble while under duress in Week 7. (-1)

14 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

He might be one of the top candidates to approach the top 10 coming out of a Week 7 bye. Frenetic to open his rookie season, Williams has more recently been a deep-ball connoisseur. (+1)

15 Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks QB

A standard-bearer for the middle crop of tantalizing but inconsistent signal-callers, Smith could be hard-pressed to replicate his clean outing against Atlanta with DK Metcalf now banged up. (+3)

16 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

Few quarterbacks needed a bye more than Prescott in Week 7. Pressured to maintain big-money expectations, he's hungry for splash plays without a steady run game or defensive support.

17 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB

Aside from the occasional downfield arc, Murray's remained something of a hit-or-miss thrower. Fortunately for Arizona, his legs also remain an asset; he's averaging a cool 9 yards per carry.

18 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

He hasn't exactly been up against a gauntlet of contenders, but Lawrence has settled down a bit since a dysfunctional start, hitting at least 75% of his throws in two of his last three games. (+3)

19 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

Set to return after a four-game absence -- and lots of retirement speculation -- due to his latest concussion, Tagovailoa is entering murky water. How long can this precision passer stay upright?

20 Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers QB

Rarely did Wilson look overly sharp in his polarizing debut in place of Justin Fields. Even so, his willingness to drive the ball and keep feeding George Pickens got Pittsburgh an inspiring "W." (+2)

21 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

Logical or not, there's a reason some trade rumors have been floated regarding the 36-year-old. He's still a competent arm, but how long can he shepherd, let alone uplift, a battered group? (-2)

22 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

You can see why some fans wanted this kid to start 2024 under center. The North Carolina product is firing the ball even without a fully loaded lineup, making New England an enticing watch. (+3)

23 Aaron Rodgers New York Jets QB

Not even Davante Adams' inevitable arrival could snap Rodgers out of his mercurial funk against a legit Steelers defense. Hopefully, for Jets fans' sake, he'll also reunite with his vintage accuracy. (-3)

24 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

The Broncos' passing game is not a pretty sight. Nix is giving his all, though, and without his play-by-play athleticism on scrambles, Denver probably isn't two games above .500 right now.

25 Jameis Winston Cleveland Browns QB

Elevated to starting duties with Deshaun Watson injured, Winston has always been a character, on and off the field, pairing fiery charisma with an equally show-stopping boldness through the air.

26 Anthony Richardson Indianapolis Colts QB

The Colts are right to see what they have in this young man. Besides supersized rushing ability, though, he's offered little sturdiness as a passer -- a stark contrast to backup Joe Flacco. (-3)

27 Marcus Mariota Washington Commanders QB

Sterling rookie Jayden Daniels is week-to-week with a rib injury, so the Commanders may need to lean on Mariota's legs to keep their offense cruising. He last started games in 2022 with Atlanta.

28 Andy Dalton Carolina Panthers QB

Turnovers have reclaimed their hold on the veteran journeyman, whose status could be affected by a midweek off-field car accident. Either way, Bryce Young could be on his way back. (-2)

29 Daniel Jones New York Giants QB

One thing Jones has going for him is tough running. His timing and touch as a passer is another story, which is one of the reasons Brian Daboll pulled him so early against the Eagles. (-2)

30 Gardner Minshew Las Vegas Raiders QB

He would've remained on the bench had Aidan O'Connell not broken his thumb, and new addition Desmond Ridder may replace him soon enough. Eight picks in six games will do that to you.

31 Spencer Rattler New Orleans Saints QB

Considering how thin the Saints were out wide in his Week 7 start, the rookie held up reasonably well. He needs better blocking to have any chance, and so will Derek Carr when he returns.

32 Mason Rudolph Tennessee Titans QB