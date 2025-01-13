The 2025 NFL playoffs are officially underway! The Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans kicked things off on Saturday in a wild game that saw the Texans come away with an 32-12 win.

The Baltimore Ravens closed out the action on Saturday by punching their ticket to the divisional round with a dominating 28-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens jumped out to a 21-0 lead at halftime and then coasted from there.

The Buffalo Bills became the final AFC team to qualify for the divisional round and they did that on Sunday with a dominating 31-7 win over the Denver Broncos. The win by the Bills means that the AFC will have the same final four teams as last season with the Bills, Ravens, Texans and Kansas City Chiefs all in the divisional round for the second straight year.

In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the divisional round for the second time in three seasons after beating the Green Bay Packers, 22-10, on Sunday. The NFC East ended up putting two teams in the divisional round with the Washington Commanders also getting in.

The Commanders pulled off the biggest upset of the weekend with a 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that wasn't over until Zane Gonzalez hit a 37-yard field goal off the upright on the final play of the game. The Commanders' victory marked their first playoff win since 2005 and the first road win by any team in this year's postseason.

The Minnesota Vikings will try to become the second road team to pull off a win when they face the Los Angles Rams in Arizona on Monday night. The game was supposed to be played in L.A., but with wildfires raging in Southern California, the NFL moved the game to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The NFL's decision to relocate the game marks the first time since 1936 that the league has moved a playoff game to a different city.

Let's take a look at the complete 2025 NFL playoffs schedule.

2025 NFL playoffs bracket

CBS Sports Design

2025 NFL playoffs schedule

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 11

(4) Texans 32-12 over (5) Chargers. The Texans fell behind 6-0 early, but then took over from there to dominate the final three quarters. The Texans defense came up big with four interceptions of Justin Herbert, including a pick six by Eric Murray in the second half. Herbert threw more picks in one playoff game (4) than he threw during the entire regular season (3).

The Texans fell behind 6-0 early, but then took over from there to dominate the final three quarters. The Texans defense came up big with four interceptions of Justin Herbert, including a pick six by Eric Murray in the second half. Herbert threw more picks in one playoff game (4) than he threw during the entire regular season (3). (3) Ravens 28-14 over (6) Steelers. The Ravens used Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry to streamroll their way to a win over the Steelers. Henry rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns while Jackson added 81 rushing yards on a night where the Ravens totaled 299 yards on the ground. Jackson also threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns in the win. The Ravens jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half and it was never really close after that.

Sunday, Jan. 12

(2) Bills 31-7 over (7) Broncos. The Bills fell behind 7-0 after Denver's opening possession, but it was all Buffalo after that. Josh Allen totaled more than 300 yards with 272 yards and two touchdowns through the air while also tacking on 46 yards on the ground. With the win, the Bills became the first team since 2012 to finish with at least 250 yards through air and 200 yards on the ground in a playoff game.

The Bills fell behind 7-0 after Denver's opening possession, but it was all Buffalo after that. Josh Allen totaled more than 300 yards with 272 yards and two touchdowns through the air while also tacking on 46 yards on the ground. With the win, the Bills became the first team since 2012 to finish with at least 250 yards through air and 200 yards on the ground in a playoff game. (2) Eagles 22-10 over (7) Packers. The Packers fumbled away the opening kickoff and things only got uglier from there. Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson two plays after the Green Bay fumble and that put the Eagles ahead for good. Jordan Love threw three interceptions and the Packers were never really able to get their offense going against an impressive Eagles defense.

The Packers fumbled away the opening kickoff and things only got uglier from there. Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson two plays after the Green Bay fumble and that put the Eagles ahead for good. Jordan Love threw three interceptions and the Packers were never really able to get their offense going against an impressive Eagles defense. (6) Commanders 23-20 over (3) Buccaneers. In his playoff debut, Jayden Daniels led the Commanders to their first playoff win since the 2005 season. Not only did he throw for 268 yards and two touchdowns, but he also led the team in rushing with 36 yards. With the win, Daniels became the first rookie quarterback to win a road playoff game since 2012.

Monday, Jan. 13

(5) Vikings vs. (4) Rams, in Arizona, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC, fubo)

BYES: Lions, Chiefs

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 18

(4) Texans at (1) Chiefs, 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, fubo)

(6) Commanders at (1) Lions, 8 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo)

Sunday, Jan. 19

Rams/Vikings at (2) Eagles, 3 p.m. ET (NBC, fubo)

(3) Ravens at (2) Bills, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Championship Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 26

NFC Championship, 3 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo)

AFC Championship, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Super Bowl LIX (New Orleans)

Sunday, Feb. 9