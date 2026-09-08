On the eve of the NFL regular season debut between the Patriots and Seahawks, CBSSports.com analyzed performances, training camp buzz and pre-draft opinions to construct the 2026 Preseason NFL All-Rookie Team.

Speaking to the aforementioned teams -- who represented the AFC and NFC, respectively, in the Super Bowl -- rookies played an integral role in last season's outcome. Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori offered flexibility in Mike Macdonald's defense, whereas Patriots left tackle Will Campbell was the subject of arm length discourse after dealing with injuries in the playoffs.

Which rookies will make an impact and be the topics of conversation this season? Here is a position-by-position look at the pre-season All-Rookie team:

Quarterback: Fernando Mendoza, Raiders

Mendoza was the most talented quarterback to come out of the 2026 NFL Draft, but he will open the season on the bench behind veteran Kirk Cousins. The Rams used the No. 13 overall selection on Alabama's Ty Simpson, but, short of an injury, he will see even less playing time than Mendoza this season.

Mendoza is a studious quarterback who should adopt Klint Kubiak's offense expeditiously. The No. 1 overall selection has tight end Brock Bowers in the short term, as the organization works to identify other outlets in the passing game.

Would Arizona's Carson Beck play enough to potentially interrupt the Mendoza party?

Running back: Jeremiyah Love, Cardinals

There was a lot more confidence in this projection before Love sustained a high ankle sprain. The primary contender, Seattle's Jadarian Price, has also missed a portion of training camp and all of the preseason. Love looked like a player who would be heavily involved in the offense and had the talent to match.

In addition to his achievements as a runner, the No. 3 overall selection is equally competent as a pass catcher.

Wide receiver: Denzel Boston, Browns

Boston is a bigger X receiver with good body control downfield and the ability to win above the rim. The buzz coming out of northeast Ohio this summer has been palpable. Boston comes from a Washington offense that encouraged its wide receivers to block in the run game, so his impact is layered.

The quarterback situation in Cleveland is a limiting factor, but the exercise is not about projecting the best statistical performers. The objective is to construct a team of the most talented rookies.

Wide receiver: Carnell Tate, Titans

Tate was the third receiver picked for this exercise. There was consideration for Baltimore's Ja'Kobi Lane, Miami's Caleb Douglas and a few others, but cowardice won out.

Tennessee spent a handsome sum of money on wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency and still has Calvin Ridley, but one would think the No. 4 overall selection will be involved in the game plan. Tate has good size and is a professional route runner.

Wide receiver: KC Concepion, Browns

Boston, Tate and Concepcion were all top-20 overall players on my final pre-draft prospect rankings. The latter had five touches on 24 preseason snaps. Head coach Todd Monken was utilizing his prized off-season addition in a manner similar to Zay Flowers. The Texas A&M product is a fluid athlete who is explosive with the ball in his hands. The average depth of the target will not be as impressive as Boston or other peers, but Concepcion is a strong candidate to lead all rookies in receptions.

Tight end: Kenyon Sadiq, Jets

Sadiq had been unavailable for the duration of the preseason. There was momentary consideration for New England's Eli Raridon, Baltimore's Matthew Hibner and Houston's Marlin Klein, but there was a big gap between these prospects and Sadiq leading up to the draft. Training camp and the preseason should not be over-indexed.

New York needs players to step up in the pass game and Sadiq is one of the better candidates. If Frank Reich can tap into what had made Sadiq so special in Eugene, then the stats should dwarf his peers'.

Left tackle: Spencer Fano, Browns

There were nine offensive linemen taken in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Fano is the only one of those nine opening the season as the starting left tackle. Pickings were slim, but Fano did a good, not great, job during the preseason. One of the biggest concerns regarding his projection to the NFL had been play strength, but practicing against Jared Verse will test one's mettle. Some grace must be given to the Utah product because he had played right tackle for the Utes over the past two years.

Left guard: Kadyn Proctor, Dolphins

Proctor played left tackle at Alabama, but has been transitioning inside to left guard. He looked good during the preseason, showcasing power at the point of attack and maintaining appropriate depth in the pocket. Sandwiched between left tackle Patrick Paul and center Aaron Brewer, Proctor has a favorable environment in which to begin his career.

Center: Jake Slaughter, Chargers

Center is the most underwhelming position. Keylan Rutledge is penciled in at guard and Logan Jones will back up Garrett Bradbury in Chicago. There are not many threats to Slaughter's candidacy. Originally, the plan had been to cross-train him between guard and center, but an unfortunate training camp injury to veteran Tyler Biadasz quickly clarified the situation.

Right guard: Francis Mauigoa, Giants

Mauigoa played right tackle at Miami, but the need at right guard was greater for the Giants. Although it may come as a surprise to see Mauigoa rather than Baltimore's Vega Ioane, Mauigoa was taken four spots earlier and looked better in the preseason. Both are worthy candidates for this distinction.

Right tackle: Monroe Freeling, Panthers

The theme continues as offensive linemen transition from one position in college to a new one in the NFL. Freeling had been a left tackle at Georgia prior to this offseason. Although it should be minimally weighted, his preseason performance has been impressive, showcasing independent hand usage and the requisite play strength to hold up on the edge.

Pittsburgh's Max Iheanachor may be a contender if he draws the starting assignment over Dylan Cook early in the season.

Edge rusher: David Bailey, Jets

Preseason exposure to Bailey was limited, but there were flashes of the profile that contributed to him becoming the No. 2 overall selection. He is explosive off the edge and has multiple moves in his pass-rush arsenal. New York did a good job upgrading the defense, so the burden of production does not fall solely on the shoulders of Bailey.

Edge rusher: Rueben Bain Jr., Buccaneers

Bain's play strength was evident during the preseason. Although it was a small sample size, he showcased how he can win at the point of attack and move the quarterback off his spot.

There are reasons for optimism regarding Dallas' Malachi Lawrence and Los Angeles' Akheem Mesidor, but those players are on teams with two or more other veteran edge rushers. Bain has less competition for playing time in Tampa Bay, but also has Yaya Diaby and Vita Vea to draw the opposition's attention.

Defensive tackle: Kayden McDonald, Texans

In the post-Thursday night of the draft commentary, I labeled McDonald as the ideal Day 2 target for Houston. He has the size to occupy run gaps with a bit of upside as a pass rusher. The presence of edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. will draw attention from the interior, which should allow McDonald to become the best version of himself as a rookie.

Defensive tackle: Christen Miller, Saints

The second defensive tackle spot was more contentious. Minnesota's Domonique Orange and Chicago's Jordan van den Berg are a few sleepers at the position.

Miller has the most upside, and opportunity is at his fingertips with Bryan Bresee set to miss the entire season due to injury. A relatively young player, Miller still has room for growth.

Linebacker: Sonny Styles, Commanders

Styles was developed in an NFL-style defense under Matt Patricia at Ohio State. Washington's defensive coordinator, Daronte Jones, comes from Brian Flores' aggressive coaching tree, so it will be interesting to see how often Styles is incorporated into the rush plan. Run gaps can often be a moving target in the NFL, and Styles has the instincts and athleticism to adapt.

Linebacker: Arvell Reese, Giants

Much of the pre-NFL Draft process was spent considering Reese's potential as a full-time edge rusher, but his capabilities at linebacker had already been expressed on a football field.

Flush with pass rushers like Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns and Abdul Carter, Reese has to be Fix-It Felix Jr. rather than Wreck-It Ralph. His job is to clean up the mess created by the front.

Cornerback: Mansoor Delane, Chiefs

Kansas City's overhaul of the cornerback room -- trading Trent McDuffie and allowing Jaylen Watson to depart in free agency -- created urgency to trade up to No. 6 overall for Delane. The team's investment in edge rusher R Mason Thomas and defensive tackle Peter Woods should improve the front, which relieves stress from the newly constructed secondary. Delane is most comfortable in zone coverage, but his ability to tackle in space was most appealing to defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Cornerback: Brandon Cisse, Packers

Miami's Chris Johnson and Cisse were front of mind for this role. There has been more confidence emanating from Green Bay this summer. Johnson brings a competency to the Dolphins' room.

Arizona has done well identifying cornerbacks in recent drafts. Then-Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon is now the Packers' defensive coordinator. Cisse only recently turned 21-years-old and has already locked down a starting job in Green Bay's secondary.

Cornerback: Caleb Downs, Cowboys

Downs relies upon his instincts, which may be his elite trait. He has shown the versatility to cover talents like CeeDee Lamb, but is also willing to play downhill in run support. The Ohio State product should bring accountability to a Dallas secondary that has sorely lacked it.

There was no consideration for anyone other than Downs. Cleveland has withheld its intentions for Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, but the belief is that he will be used in a nickel role similar to Nick Emmanwori. The list is already oversaturated with Browns.

Safety: Dillon Thieneman, Bears

Thieneman was one of the supreme athletic performers at the NFL Combine. He registered eight interceptions during his collegiate career. Instincts are non-negotiable for the safety position, and Thieneman has a good understanding of route patterns. Unfortunately, injuries have begun to mount in Chicago's secondary, and the luxury of having a veteran to learn from no longer exists. Is the pass rush good enough to force the opposing quarterback to get the ball out quickly? There are several questions about the Bears defense.

Safety: Treydan Stukes, Raiders

Stukes very quickly claimed a starting role over a veteran who had been adequate last season. Stukes is one of the older rookies from this draft class. After six seasons at Arizona, the soon-to-be 25-year-old joins a youthful Raiders secondary with three other rookies. In his final season with the Wildcats, he amassed four interceptions. Stukes makes quick decisions and explodes out of his breaks.