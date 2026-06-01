A.J. Brown trade grades: Eagles fail to land coveted 2027 first-round pick in dealing star WR to Patriots

While Myles Garrett's trade from the Browns to the Rams was a surprise, Monday's news that A.J. Brown was being dealt to the Patriots was anything but. But while the Eagles' decision to deal Brown was a mere formality, the terms of the trade were surprising to say the least.

As expected, the Eagles did receive a future first-round pick for Brown, but that won't come until 2028. Philadelphia received a 2027 fifth-round pick in addition to the Patriots' first-round pick the following year. Usually, teams that trade a player of Brown's caliber receive a first-round pick for the upcoming draft, not one that's two years away. The Browns, for example, will receive a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a third-round pick in 2029 from the Rams in exchange for Garrett.

Brown, who will turn 29 later this month, has now been traded for the second time in his career. A 2019 second-round pick, Brown was dealt to the Eagles in 2022 after things went south for him and the Titans after just three seasons. It was a similar ending for Brown in Philadelphia, but not after he helped the Eagles capture two NFC titles and the franchise's second Super Bowl win in 2024.

In New England, Brown will now look to help the Patriots build off of last year's surprising success that ended with a Super Bowl loss to the Seahawks.

A.J. Brown PHI • WR • #11 TAR 121 REC 78 REC YDs 1003 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

So, who won the trade? Let's find out.

Patriots: B+

The Patriots needed an upgrade at receiver, and they definitely got one in Brown, a three-time Pro Bowler who is still in his prime. In Tennessee, Brown helped the Titans capture two division titles while temporarily elevating the career of quarterback Ryan Tannehill. In Philadelphia, Brown developed a strong rapport with Jalen Hurts, culminating in Hurts earning Super Bowl MVP honors. The Patriots are undoubtedly banking on Brown making a similar impact on Drake Maye, who solidified his standing last season as New England's franchise quarterback.

But while Brown is a talent with a proven track record of helping teams succeed, he comes with risks. He has now been traded away from two teams after he emotionally detached himself from both. Last season was an especially bad one for Brown, whose cryptic behavior cast a dark cloud over the defending champions for most of the season.

Given his track record, Brown will likely wear out his welcome in New England at some point, too. It's on the Patriots to make the most of their time with him before the inevitable happens.

Eagles: C-

Criticizing Howie Roseman for a trade he just made is like criticizing Steven Spielberg before opening night. Roseman is arguably the best general manager in the NFL, a fact reinforced during this year's draft when he pulled off a trade with archrival Dallas that allowed him to acquire Brown's replacement, Makai Lemon.

Roseman's work this offseason set the stage for Monday's trade. He spent this offseason revamping his receiving corps with Lemon, former Packer Dontayvion Wicks, and former Raven/Chief Marquise Brown. Roseman gave Hurts yet another weapon during the draft when he selected tight end Eli Stowers in the second round.

The Eagles may no longer have one of the NFL's most imposing receiving duos in Brown and DeVonta Smith, but they now have more depth that should help spread things out for each of their playmakers, which also includes former 2,000-yard rusher, Saquon Barkley. That should make Philadelphia's offense tougher to stop in 2026 after a tumultuous 2025 season.

But while Roseman deserves credit for rebuilding the Eagles' receiving corps, the fact that he was unable to get a 2027 first-round pick for Brown is baffling. Back in 2022, the Packers received future first- and second-round picks from the Raiders in exchange for Davante Adams. Adams was a better player than Brown is now, but that doesn't explain the compensation disparity. Yes, Brown's demeanor during the end of his time in Nashville and Philadelphia likely hurt like trade value, but to the extent that the Eagles weren't able to get anything better than a fifth-round pick next year and a first-round pick in 2028? Probably not.

The details of this trade reinforce the narrative that the Eagles tried to do right by Brown by trading him to a contending team while also reuniting him with Mike Vrabel, his former coach in Nashville. And while nothing is wrong with the Eagles' possible motives here, their decision nonetheless likely cost them a chance to get more for a player who is still among the NFL's best at his position.