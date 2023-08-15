Aaron Rodgers emerged from his darkness retreat seeing green, but not the kind he had worn during the first 18 years of his NFL career. Instead, Rodgers was being drawn to the green that hails in New York, which ultimately led to the four-time league MVP joining forces with the Jets.

Several months later, Rodgers isn't just happy with his decision. He's thrilled.

"Better. Definitely better," Rodgers said during an appearance on "Boomer and Gio" Tuesday when asked how his initial months with the team have compared to his initial expectations.

Rodgers expanded on his answer, but before he did, he made sure to reinforce that any praise he has for his new employer is in no way an indictment on his former one in Green Bay.

"I have a lot of love and gratitude for that time," Rodgers said, "but that chapter is over. This has been better than I was even daydreaming about sitting in that hole in the ground thinking about what my life could be. I contemplated retirement. I contemplated coming back. The Jets were always the team that was the most interesting to me because of Robert (Saleh) because of Nathaniel (Hackett), because of the way they whooped our ass last year."

And Rodgers is even happy with experience on HBO's 'Hard Knocks,' something he and the Jets were not thrilled about going on.

"There was an idea -- honestly I hadn't seen (Hard Knocks) in a few years -- that it would be one big distraction after another," Rodgers said (here's how to watch). "I will say this hasn't been that at all. It's been authentic with our guys. I think it's been great."

Rodgers still remembers the Jets' 27-10 win over the Packers in Week 6 of the 2022 season. In that game, the Jets sacked Rodgers four times while holding him to 246 yards on 26 of 41 passing. Two of those sacks were recorded by Rodgers' new teammate, Quinnen Williams, who signed a longterm extension with the team in July. Rodgers did have success in that game throwing the ball to Allen Lazard, who has also come with him to New York.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The Jets' biggest offensive weapon that day was then-rookie running back Breece Hall, who broke the game open with a 34-yard touchdown run to open the fourth quarter. Hall, who finished that game with 120 yards on 16 carries, returned to practice on Tuesday after recovering from a torn ACL sustained a week after the Jets' win over the Packers. Hall's return takes place a day after the Jets came to terms with Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook on a one-year contract.

"I thought it was going to be a good ball club, but it's really been better than I could have expected," Rodgers said. "It feels like sometimes I woke up inside of a dream and this is my life playing out. I pinch myself at various times throughout my week every single week since I've been here."

Along with the talent on the Jets roster, Rodgers has enjoyed getting a fresh start with a new franchise. He has embraced his new teammates, who instantly gave him the respect befitting of a future Hall of Fame quarterback.

"The clout, to walk in and be respected, which I think every great leader understands, it's way better to be respected than liked," Rodgers said. "If you try to be liked more than respected, you get neither. But to walk in with a lot of respect from the guys and now to start the friendships that we've made with various guys on the team and to just be a part of something special that has a chance late in your career.

"To be able to come to work every day and know that you have a chance to be in the mix in February is a special feeling. ... It's been a lot of fun. I'm having a blast."

Rodgers knows what a special team looks like. In 2010, Rodgers played a key role on a Packers team that won the Super Bowl. More than a dozen years later, Rodgers is getting similar vibes from this current Jets team. But regardless of how this season plays out, it's clear that Rodgers is not having any second thoughts about his decision to come to New York.