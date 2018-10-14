Adrian Peterson reportedly popped his own dislocated shoulder back into the socket
Peterson is expected to play in Week 6 despite the injury
In a blowout loss to the Saints last Monday night, Washington running back Adrian Peterson suffered a dislocated shoulder. That is not exactly a common injury in the NFL, but it's definitely one we've seen happen before -- especially with running backs. What made this particular dislocated shoulder uncommon, however, is the fact that Peterson apparently popped the shoulder back into the socket himself.
"I just popped it back in and braced it up at halftime," Peterson said, per the Washington Times. "I got back in there."
That is ... tough.
Peterson played only three snaps after halftime in Washington's blowout loss, and did not touch the ball. Despite the shoulder injury and several others, Peterson is actually expected to play for Washington against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. With pass-catching back Chris Thompson out for the game, Peterson is expected to be the team's lead back, with third-stringer Kapri Bibbs working into the mix as well.
It'll be interesting to see how Peterson is affected -- if at all -- by the injury, which should necessitate a brace around his shoulder. Washington needs a win against Carolina to keep pace with the Eagles in the NFC East, and Peterson's between-the-tackles running could play a key role in that effort.
