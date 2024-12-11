The Tennessee Titans didn't have much to play for heading into the 2023 regular-season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 5-11 record. That wasn't the case for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. He needed seven receptions to hit 75 on the season for a $250,000 incentive. Getting 39 receiving yards for 1,050 total receiving yards in 2023 would earn Hopkins a different $250,000 incentive.

Then-Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill made sure Hopkins reached both marks. Hopkins had seven catches for 46 yards in a 28-20 win over the Jaguars.

Incentives are usually designed to be classified as not likely to be earned (NLTBE) so that they will not count against the salary cap when a deal is signed. Generally, any incentives with higher thresholds than the player or team's statistical performance in the prior season qualify as NLTBE. The most frequent categories for individual achievement are playtime or based on the player's primary function (i.e. rushing yards for a running back). Coupling an individual achievement with a team statistical performance also makes an incentive NLTBE. If earned, a team will incur a salary cap charge for most incentives after the playoffs end. Incentives are typically paid in February or March following the season in which they are earned.

Per-game roster bonuses are treated as incentives under the salary cap even though they are calculated as a part of a contract's base value. Because of this treatment, they weren't given any consideration.

Salary escalators and incentives can be used to bridge the financial gap when there is a disagreement in a negotiation between a player's agent and the team on the player's value. Incentives are also a way for a player taking a pay cut to make back some or all of the money he is losing through the salary reduction.

Incentives are preferable to escalators. Triggering an escalator doesn't necessarily mean that the player will make the increased salary. The escalated amount is rarely guaranteed so teams can still ask the player to take a pay cut or release him without incurring the financial obligation.

In order to cash in on a Pro Bowl bonus, players must be selected on the original ballot and participate in the game unless medically excused or playing in the Super Bowl. Getting into the game as an alternate doesn't meet the requirements for payment.

There are entirely too many performance bonuses in NFL contracts to recognize them all. Here's a look at 2024 performance bonuses for 15 noteworthy players where there's a realistic chance of some money being earned.

Maximum: $5 million

Expected Bonus: $1.5 million

The six-year, $258 million contract extension Allen signed in 2021 is worth a maximum of $288 million because of $5 million of annual incentives starting in 2023. Allen gets $1.5 million if he is named NFL MVP by the Associated Press, Pro Football Writers of America or the Sporting News. He will make $1 million with Buffalo winning the AFC Championship game provided he is on the field for at least 60% of the team's offensive plays. He also has to have a minimum of 60% offensive playtime during the regular season, which he easily will. A Super Bowl win will be worth an additional $2.5 million to Allen. Playing 60% or more on offense in the Super Bowl is a necessity as well. Allen is considered the frontrunner for the NFL MVP award.

Maximum: $4.5 million

Expected Bonus: $3 million

The Eagles are certainly getting their money's worth from signing Barkley to a three-year, $37.75 million contract during free agency in March. The deal is worth as much as $46.75 million through incentives and salary escalators. Barkley has put himself squarely in the NFL MVP conversation with 1,890 yards from scrimmage (combined rushing and receiving yards) in 13 games. He is on pace for 2,122 rushing yards, which would be a new NFL single-season record.

Barkley earned $250,000 for reaching the 1,500 yards-from-scrimmage mark. Another 110 scrimmage yards will make the total $500,000. Barkley will get $500,000 for being named first team All-Pro by the Associated Press. In the unlikely event that Barkley isn't, being named to the Pro Bowl is worth $250,000. With at least 1,000 rushing yards and the Eagles winning the NFC Championship game, Barkley gets $250,000. There's another $250,000 with the Eagles becoming Super Bowl champions. Any incentives earned increase Barkley's 2025 and 2026 base salaries by a corresponding amount.

Maximum: $2 million

Expected Bonus: $2 million

The two-year, $16 million contract Henry signed with the Ravens as an unrestricted free agent is worth up to $20 million, thanks to $2 million of annual incentives. Henry only needs 93 more rushing yards to earn the entire $2 million. He got $500,000 when he scored his 13th touchdown. Reaching 15 touchdowns was worth another $500,000. Hitting the 1,200 rushing yard mark also earned Henry $500,000.

Maximum: $11.145 million

Expected Bonus: $2.5 million

Miller took a pay cut from $17.5 million to a fully guaranteed $8.855 million with the opportunity to earn as much as $20 million total through incentives after a disappointing 2023 campaign in which he didn't have a sack in 12 games. The incentives are based on Miller's sack total. Getting two sacks is worth $1 million. The amount increases to $2.5 million, $4 million, $6 million, $8.645 million or $9.645 million with four, six, eight, 10.5 or 15 sacks respectively. The remaining $1.5 million is for Buffalo winning the AFC Championship game, Miller having 30% or more defensive playtime in the contest and reaching 12 sacks during the regular season.

Miller has four sacks in nine games. The four-game suspension Miller served in October for violating the NFL's personal conduction policy will likely cost him a minimum of additional $1.5 million in incentive money.

Maximum: $5 million

Expected Bonus: $2 million

Mayfield signed a three-year, $100 million contract with $5 million in annual incentives for a maximum value of $115 million to return to the Buccaneers. He has $2.5 million tied to how he performs.

Mayfield can make $500,000 each for ranking in the NFL's top 10 or NFC's top five in the following categories: passer rating (minimum of 224 pass attempts), touchdown passes, passing yards, completion percentage (minimum of 224 pass attempts) and yards per pass (minimum of 224 pass attempts). With touchdown passes and passing yards, there's additional requirement of (1) Tampa Bay's league ranking improving from 2023 in average net yards gained per rushing play while being 28th or better or (2) Mayfield improving from 2023 in passer rating (minimum of 224 pass attempts), interception percent (minimum of 224 pass attempts), passing yards, yards per pass (minimum of 224 pass attempts) or touchdown passes or (3) being named to the Pro Bowl, All-NFL (first or second team), NFL MVP, NFL Offensive Player of the Year or Super Bowl MVP.

The improvement in average net yards gained per rushing play is taking place. The Buccaneers have gone from last in 2023 to fourth this season. Mayfield is currently third in the NFL in completion percentage. He is tied for third in touchdown passes and fourth in passing yards. Mayfield has the league's ninth best passer rating.

The remaining $2.5 million are tied to Tampa Bay's playoff success. Because Mayfield's regular-season playtime is going to be at least 75%, he gets $500,000 for winning a wild-card playoff game with a minimum of 75% offensive playtime in the game. The previously mentioned improvement in average net yards gained per rushing play is also applicable. It's another $750,000 for winning a divisional playoff game. An NFC Championship game win is worth an additional $500,000. There's $750,000 more for winning the Super Bowl. The individual offensive playtime remains a requirement, but the improvement in average net yards gained per rushing play doesn't after the wild-card playoff round.

Maximum: $15 million

Expected Bonus: $4 million

The three-year, $75 million contract Smith signed last year to remain in Seattle had a maximum value of $105 million because of roster bonus escalators in 2024 and 2025. Smith's $10 million fifth day of the 2025 league year roster bonus (March 16) can increase by $15 million primarily based on his performance in this season. Essentially, Smith must be the same player he was statistically in 2022 when he threw for a franchise-record 4,282 yards with 30 touchdowns while connecting on 69.8% of his passes for a 100.9 passer rating. Hitting each one of these thresholds increases the 2025 roster bonus by $2 million. There's an additional $2 million for 10 wins or making the playoffs with at least 80% offensive playtime. If all five performance measurements are earned, there's a $5 million kicker so the roster bonus increase is $15 million instead of $10 million.

Smith is completing 69.5% of his passes for 3,474 yards with 14 touchdowns. He has 90.4 passer rating. Smith is on track to break his own franchise record with 4,542 passing yards. Seattle is leading the NFC West with an 8-5 record. Smith has been on the field for all but one of Seattle's 870 offensive snaps.

Maximum: $6,341,628 million

Expected Bonus: $791,628

Reddick's 90-day holdout came to an end seven weeks into the season when $5,341,628 of performance bonuses were inserted into his contract. The performance bonuses were added as an option bonus escalator to pick up a voiding 2028 contract year. There's a provision designed to force the Jets to exercise the option. Voiding 2025 through 2027 contract years were already in Reddick's contract. It was done this way because the $5,341,628 would have been classified as LTBE if incentives.

Reddick's option bonus escalates by $500,000 if he is selected. The option bonus increases by $791,628 with Reddick having at least 40% defensive playtime over the last 11 weeks of the regular season. Exactly $2.05 million of the escalator is based on Reddick's 2024 sack total. It's $500,000 for reaching eight sacks. A ninth and 10th sack are each worth an additional $500,000. The entire $2.05 million is for hitting 12 sacks. The option bonus goes up with another $2 million if the Jets play in the Super Bowl and Reddick is active for the game.

Two incentives totaling $1 million carried over from his prior contract. There's $500,000 for 12 or more sacks. Being named first or second team All-NFL by the Associated Press is also worth $500,000.

The Jets have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Reddick has one-half sack in the six games he has played this season. His playtime since returning to action is 52.31%.

Maximum: $10 million

Expected Bonus: $8 million

Stanley took a pay cut in the offseason where his 2024 compensation was reduced to $7.5 million from $15 million and the $20 million he was scheduled to make in 2025 was converted into a voiding/dummy contract year. An amount of $10 million worth of incentives based on offensive playtime and honors (Pro Bowl and All-NFL) was added so Stanley can make a maximum of $17.5 million this season.

Specifically, Stanley gets $2 million for at least 65% offensive playtime and a Pro Bowl selection. It's $5 million, $7.5 million or $8 million instead, respectively, with at least 75%, 85% or 95% offensive playtime. These four amounts are $4 million, $6 million, $8 million or $10 million with the requisite offensive playtime and being named first team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

Stanley, who is completely healthy for the first time since the 2019 season, is performing at a Pro Bowl level. He has been on the field for all but eight of Baltimore's 856 offensive plays (99.07%).

Maximum: $7 million

Expected Bonus: $2.83 million

Armstead contemplated retirement as he has been unable to stay healthy in recent years before reworking his contract to return for the 2024 season. Originally scheduled to make $14.25 million in 2024, Armstead took a pay cut to $10 million. The existing $1.85 million in playtime incentives were increased to $6.35 million with lower thresholds. The new thresholds are $1.32 million for 48% or more offensive playtime. There's $1.51 million, $1.685 million and $1.835 million for hitting the 60%, 70% and 80% marks. The $650,000 bonus for making the Pro Bowl remains in Armstead's contract.

Armstead has taken 75.14% of Miami's offensive snaps this season. A knee injury Armstead suffered in Week 14's overtime win over the New York Jets limited him to five offensive plays in the game. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Armstead's injured knee needs rest rather than surgery. Armstead probably needs to play two of the final four games completely to have a chance of his playtime staying above 70%.

Maximum: $13.5 million

Expected Bonus: $2.75 million

Smith signed a one-year, $6.5 million contract worth as much as $20 million through incentives in March. He makes $750,000 with a minimum of 38% offensive playtime. The amount increases by $1 million to $1.75 million at the 44% playtime mark. Smith gets another $1 million for every additional 6% playtime up to 68%. There's also requirement for the Jets to improve league ranking from 2023 in total offense while being 28th or better.

Smith's remaining offensive playtime incentives aren't tied to total offense improvement. There's $1.25 million for at least 74%. Each additional 6% of playtime up to 98% is an extra $1.25 million.

Smith is likely out for the rest of the season after going on injured reserve at the end of November. He has been on the field for 592 of New York's 812 offensive plays this season. The Jets will have 1,062 offensive snaps if the current rate of 62.5 per game holds. This would put Smith's offensive playtime at 55.74%. The Jets are currently just outside of the bottom five in total offense at 27th after ranking 31st in 2023.

Maximum: $1.7 million

Expected Bonus: $1.5 million

The Broncos addressed Sutton's unhappiness with his contract by adding $1.5 million of incentives to his contract. A $200,000 incentive for 1,500 or more receiving years or at least 10 touchdowns catches with the Broncos making the playoffs was already in Sutton's contract. The new incentives start with $500,000 for at least 500 receiving yards provided Denver's 2023 league ranking improves in points scored or average net yards per passing play.

Denver is up five spots in scoring from 19th in 2023 to 14th this season. Sutton should get the entire $1.5 million since he has 63 catches for 846 yards with five touchdowns in 13 games this season.

Maximum: $1.45 million

Expected Bonus: $1.025 million

The one year, $2 million deal Campbell signed with the Dolphins in June has $1.45 million of incentives. Provided Miami ranks in the NFL's top 20 in points allowed (currently tied for 14th), Campbell gets $300,000 for at least 40% defensive playtime. He makes $100,000 more at 50% and an extra $325,000 at the 55% playtime mark. Campbell's defensive playtime is 57.5% this season.

There's $300,000 for getting five sacks. Reaching six sacks earns another $100,000. Hitting seven sacks is worth an additional $325,000. Campbell has four sacks this season.

Maximum: $1.95 million

Expected Bonus: $1.625 million

The three-year, $31 million contract Luvu signed in March to join the Commanders is worth up to $36.2 million through incentives and salary escalators. Luvu earned $325,000 for reaching six sacks. Hitting his current eight sacks was worth another $325,000. It also increased Luvu's 2025 base salary by $650,000 from $8.5 million to $9.15 million. Getting to 10 sacks would bring the total to $975,000. A first Pro Bowl selection will make Luvu an extra $325,000.

Maximum: $3.5 million

Expected Bonus: $3.5 million

The 49ers gave Jennings a $4.89 million restricted free agent tender in March. At the end of May, he signed a two-year, $11.89 million contract worth up to $15.39 million through salary escalators rather than playing 2024 on his tender. Voiding 2026 through 2028 contract years were included for bonus proration purposes. The deal has a $2.105 million option bonus to pick a voiding/dummy 2029 contract year. This option bonus escalates by $1.5 million if Jennings' 2024 offensive playtime is at least 50%. It's currently 60.05%. The option bonus also increases by $666,667 with at least 60 receptions. Six or more touchdown receptions increase the option bonus by $666,667. Hitting the 600-yard receiving mark is worth a $666,666 escalation.

Jennings is fully taking advantage of Brandon Aiyuk tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee seven games into the season. He has 57 receptions for 774 yards with six touchdowns in 2024.

Maximum: $2 million

Expected Bonus: $1.25 million

Murphy signed a two-year, $17.5 million contract worth up to $21.5 million through incentives in 2023. Taking 92.91% of Minnesota's defensive snaps puts Murphy on track for his entire $1 million in playtime incentives. Murphy gets $250,000 for 70% or more defensive playtime. It's another $250,000 for 75%, an extra $250,000 once he hits 80% and an additional $250,000 with playtime of 85% or more.

There are also $1 million of honors incentives. Murphy is having a terrific contract year. Leading NFC cornerbacks with six interceptions gives Murphy a legitimate chance of earning $250,000 for being selected to the Pro Bowl. It's $500,000 instead for being named second team All-Pro by the Associated Press. The entire $1 million is for first team All-Pro honors by the AP.