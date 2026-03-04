A.J. Brown isn't exactly on the trade block, ready to go to the highest bidder, but the Philadelphia Eagles are listening to offers for the star wide receiver. Brown has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason as his relationship with the team has seemingly started to sour.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, both general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni were noncommittal about Brown remaining with the Eagles in 2026, but it sounds like it would take a herculean effort for a team to actually pry the former All-Pro pass catcher out of Philly.

As the NFL nears the start of free agency, we're getting a clearer picture of what the Eagles are looking for to even begin entertaining a Brown trade. NFL Media reported Wednesday that Roseman is looking for a Quinnen Williams-esque return. For those unaware, the report references a trade between the Cowboys and Jets at last season's trade deadline that saw Dallas ship a 2027 first-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick and defensive tackle Mazi Smith in exchange for Williams.

Judging by this report, the Eagles are looking for at least a first-round pick along with a second-round sweetener if they are to part with Brown. The report adds that if Philadelphia doesn't get that level of return, it would simply keep the player.

Now that we know the starting ask for Brown, the next question centers on whether a team will be willing to actually pay that much to land him.

Earlier this offseason, I concocted a handful of potential trade packages for Brown using prior deals as precedent, and none reached the level of a team shelling out a first-round pick. However, that doesn't mean a team won't decide to push its chips into the middle, so let's dive a little deeper to see if any teams are desperate enough to meet the asking price.

A.J. Brown mock trades: Five blockbuster deals for Eagles WR that could shake up the NFL Tyler Sullivan

Which teams may be willing to meet the Eagles' asking price?

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo is one of the teams it wouldn't be too surprising to see pay up to secure a player like Brown, even if that means shipping away its 2026 first-rounder (No. 26 overall). The Bills missed a golden opportunity to reach the Super Bowl in what was a depleted AFC playoff field last season, and a key reason why was their lack of weapons in the passing game. Khalil Shakir led the team with just 719 receiving yards, and the Bills do not have a pass-catching weapon opposing defenses truly need to build a game plan around.

Brown would instantly give them that and create quite the QB-RB-WR trio with Allen and James Cook. Because they are firmly in a Super Bowl window with Allen in his prime -- and arguably the best quarterback in the league -- now could be the time to take this home run swing.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos made it to the AFC Championship last season, but they can't rest on their laurels and expect to reach the NFL's final four again in 2026. The entire conference is expected to be much tougher next year, with quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson slated to return to the playoff conversation after missing out in 2025.

That means Denver needs to continue loading up around Bo Nix, which could include adding Brown. The team has been on the hunt for another pass-catching option opposite Courtland Sutton, and inserting Brown into Sean Payton's offense could be just the boost they need. Because their first-round pick lands at the end of the round (No. 30), it's possible the Broncos would be more willing to part with it, especially if they believe Brown puts them over the top.

Are the Eagles asking for too much?

A.J. Brown PHI • WR • #11 TAR 121 REC 78 REC YDs 1003 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Never underestimate a desperate team, so it's wise for Roseman and the Eagles to ask for the moon in a potential Brown trade. However, a first- and second-round pick would be a seismic return that could prove too rich for the rest of the NFL due to a few different factors.

While Brown has continued to be a 1,000-yard receiver, his play has slipped just a touch, begging the question of how long he'll remain a top-flight No. 1 option. Moreover, there are injury concerns surrounding the player, specifically with his knees.

Then there's the contract. Brown is under team control through the 2029 season, but his guarantees run out after next season. That means a team acquiring Brown would likely need to restructure his deal or rip up his current contract and hammer out a new one.

Inking a player entering his age-29 season to a new contract while also shipping out a first- and second-round pick feels like too much of an ask.

Could the Eagles' price come down?

Of course. This reported asking price of a Quinnen Williams-like return could simply be the starting point for the Eagles and doesn't necessarily mean they won't let Brown go for less.

If they believe Brown has run his course in Philadelphia and a team offers a premium Day 2 pick (potentially along with other assets), the Eagles will likely think long and hard about pulling the trigger. After all, the team would probably like some clarity on where it stands with its personnel and financial flexibility before free agency.

Currently, the Eagles have about $12.5 million in salary cap space and would be able to create roughly $7 million in additional room if they traded Brown with a post-June 1 designation.