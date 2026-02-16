The NFL offseason may have more downtime than the consistent rhythm of the regular season, but it also has the opportunity for chaos to ensue out of thin air, particularly in the form of trades. As teams transition their priorities from game preparation to roster construction, they will begin exploring the trade market in hopes of improving their team for the upcoming 2026 campaign. One notable name to watch in that regard is Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown.

The veteran had a tumultuous season for the Eagles in 2025, which has led many to wonder if he has played his last game for the organization. The last time we saw Brown, he caught just three of his seven targets for 25 yards in a playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers during Wild Card Weekend. That game also featured an on-field spat with head coach Nick Sirianni. Brown has been the subject of trade rumors over the last couple of years, but it now feels more than ever before that a deal could be on our doorstep.

Where could Brown end up, and what could Philadelphia expect to see in return? Let's discuss.

What could A.J. Brown fetch on the trade market?

When the Eagles traded for Brown during the 2022 NFL Draft, they shipped off their first-round pick that year, which was No. 18 overall. They shouldn't expect that kind of return if/when they put him on the trade block this many years later, and it may even be a stretch to see a second-rounder coming back to Philly. That's due to a number of factors.

First off, Brown's older, as he's set to turn 29 in June, and there were times this season where he did show signs of slowing down. He also has an injury history that shouldn't be overlooked. While Brown is still a 1,000-yard receiver, this is a player exiting his prime instead of entering it like he was when he first arrived.

Another part of the calculus when trying to determine Brown's trade worth revolves around his contract. He's signed through 2029, but he could seek a revised deal after next season. The 2026 season is the final year on Brown's deal that features any guarantees ($29 million), so there's a chance a team would be faced with giving a then 30-year-old receiver a new contract. He also carries a cap hit of $23.4 million for 2026. All that makes things a little tricky for both the Eagles and whichever team tries to land Brown in a trade.

But let's look at some recent comps to further dig into his potential trade value:

Stefon Diggs (age-31 season) traded from Buffalo to Houston (2024):

Bills received : 2025 second-round pick

: 2025 second-round pick Texans received: WR Stefon Diggs, 2024 sixth-round pick, 2025 fifth-round pick

Amari Cooper (age-30 season) traded midseason from Cleveland to Buffalo (2024)

Browns received : 2025 third-round pick, 2026 seventh-round pick

: 2025 third-round pick, 2026 seventh-round pick Bills received: WR Amari Cooper, 2025 sixth-round pick

DK Metcalf (age-28 season) traded from Seattle to Pittsburgh (2025)

Seahawks received : 2025 second-round pick, 202 seventh-round pick

: 2025 second-round pick, 202 seventh-round pick Steelers received: WR DK Metcalf, 2025 sixth-round pick

With these recent deals with players of a somewhat similar profile to Brown, it would seem like a second-round pick is the ceiling in regard to what Philadelphia could expect in return, with a third-round pick coupled with some Day 3 pick swaps as a relative floor.

1. Buffalo Bills

Eagles receive : 2026 second-round pick (No. 60 overall)

: 2026 second-round pick (No. 60 overall) Bills receive: WR A.J. Brown

If there was a team possibly willing to go to the ceiling of what is perceived to be Brown's asking price on the trade market, it could (and should) be the Bills. The organization missed a golden opportunity last season to roll through the AFC playoffs -- that did not feature Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow -- and get to that elusive Super Bowl. Instead, they saw themselves bounced in the divisional round by Denver, in part, because they lost ground to the Patriots and lost the AFC East title. Some of the reasons for that step back in 2025 were due to Josh Allen not having enough to work with at the receiver position. The former MVP quarterback needs a true No. 1 wideout to help push them over the top, and Brown may have just enough left in the tank to be that for them. Considering the Bills are trying to maximize this window they have with Allen in his prime, they should be willing to pay up for Brown.

2. New England Patriots

Eagles receive : 2026 third-round pick (No. 95 overall), 2026 fifth-round pick (No. 169 overall)

: 2026 third-round pick (No. 95 overall), 2026 fifth-round pick (No. 169 overall) Patriots receive: WR A.J. Brown

The link here between Brown and the Patriots is obvious: Mike Vrabel. The wideout played under Vrabel when they were both with the Tennessee Titans, and the two have reportedly remained close even after Brown was traded to Philly (something Vrabel was reportedly not a fan of). One of the things that was highlighted during New England's one-sided defeat by the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX was their lack of a true No. 1 weapon, with Mack Hollins serving as the leading receiver (78 yards). Given his relationship with Vrabel, coupled with the clear need atop the depth chart, the Patriots could enter the mix for Brown, but may not be willing to shell out an early Day 2 pick, as they are still trying to build up youth at other key areas on the roster.

3. Los Angeles Chargers

Eagles receive : 2026 third-round pick (No. 86 overall), 2026 sixth-round pick (No. 203 overall)

: 2026 third-round pick (No. 86 overall), 2026 sixth-round pick (No. 203 overall) Chargers receive: WR A.J. Brown, 2027 seventh-round pick

A key reason for the Chargers' downfall in 2025 was simply due to both of their tackles going down. Well, both Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt should be back healthy for 2026, which will give Justin Herbert more time to throw the football. When he does, he'll likely need another top weapon at his disposal. Ladd McConkey took a step back from his sensational rookie season, but is still a solid option in the passing game. However, Keenan Allen, who turns 34 in April, led the team with 122 targets throughout the year. Putting a talent like Brown in this mix with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel pulling the strings could be just what Herbert and the unit need to go to the next level.

4. Denver Broncos

Eagles receive : 2026 third-round pick (No. 94 overall), 2026 fifth-round pick (No. 168 overall)

: 2026 third-round pick (No. 94 overall), 2026 fifth-round pick (No. 168 overall) Broncos receive: WR A.J. Brown

Denver is coming off a 2025 season where it won the AFC West and was the No. 1 seed in the conference. However, now is not the time to rest on your laurels, as the AFC is expected to be far more competitive in 2026, and one of the areas of improvement for the Broncos could come at receiver. The organization has been rumored to be looking for a wide receiver for a while now, and Brown would be a major splash, pairing him alongside Courtland Sutton. Bo Nix having those two at his disposal in the red zone, along with Sean Payton orchestrating the offense, could prove to be extremely lethal, especially when complemented by arguably the best defense in the league.

5. Baltimore Ravens

Eagles receive : 2026 third-round pick (No. 80 overall), 2027 fourth-round pick

: 2026 third-round pick (No. 80 overall), 2027 fourth-round pick Ravens receive: WR A.J. Brown

Similar to Buffalo, the Ravens are in a window where they need to maximize Jackson while he's still in his prime. That could lead the organization to outbid the rest of the competition to secure another prime-time weapon for their MVP quarterback as they look to finally break through for a Super Bowl appearance. Zay Flowers is the team's top receiver at the moment, but there's not a ton after him, especially with DeAndre Hopkins set to hit free agency. Brown would instantly improve the ceiling of the unit and give the offense another weapon that'll keep opposing defensive coordinators up at night. I mean, can you imagine an offense with Jackson, Derrick Henry, and Brown? That's maybe the most intimidating QB-RB-WR trio you'd find in the league.

Should the Eagles trade A.J. Brown?

There are levels to whether or not the Eagles should trade Brown. From a simple player-team relationship standpoint, it's time. Brown has seemingly been unhappy with his role in the offense over the last two years. His angst in 2024 was simply covered up by a Super Bowl run, and his feelings grew even more apparent this past season. That said, there is a financial component to this. Brown has a massive dead cap charge of $43.4 million if he were traded with a pre-June 1 designation. That's a monumental number, and a tough pill for Howie Roseman to swallow in all likelihood. Still, that charge (in some capacity) is coming regardless, and if he believes the organization is best served by getting whatever assets it can for a player that possibly isn't bought in to the system, it could be the move to make.