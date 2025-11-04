Asante Samuel Jr. has been cleared for football activities after undergoing spinal fusion surgery in April. The former Chargers cornerback has already been in touch with several teams and is planning to make free-agency visits as soon as this week, per ESPN.

A 2021 second-round pick, Samuel played in just four games last season after experiencing what he described as a stinger in both shoulders. Dr. David Okonkwo, a neurosurgeon for the Steelers, performed Samuel's surgery.

Samuel, 26, had two interceptions in each of his first three seasons with the Chargers. In the 2022 AFC wild-card round, Samuel had three interceptions and six pass breakups during Los Angeles' loss to the Jaguars.

Samuel's comeback attempt coincides with Tuesday's trade deadline. Given his status as a free agent, Samuel will likely attract attention from teams who could use help at cornerback but would prefer not to give up capital in order to get one.

Where will Samuel end up? Here's a rundown of some of his possible landing spots.

Steelers

Pittsburgh could use some reinforcements at cornerback given its injuries in the secondary this season. The Steelers' need at cornerback was recently elevated with Jalen Ramsey moving to free safety to replace DeShon Elliott, who recently went on injured reserve.

In this scenario, Samuel would work alongside Joey Porter Jr. (who had an interception in Pittsburgh's Week 9 win over the Colts), emerging backup Brandin Echols and former Pro Bowler Darius Slay, who has struggled during his first season with the Steelers.

Cincinnati is a given considering how bad its defense has been this season. The Bengals' secondary has been especially bad this season; Cincinnati has allowed the most passing yards and touchdown passes through nine games. A big reason for the Bengals' secondary woes has been Cam Taylor-Britt's demotion under first-year defensive coordinator Al Golden.

While they're off to a surprising 6-3 start, San Francisco could use some reinforcements in the secondary if it is going to make a legitimate run at a Super Bowl. The 49ers are currently 20th in the NFL in pass defense, 17th in touchdown passes allowed and 30th in interceptions. San Francisco will need to improve in these areas if it is going to upstage Seattle (and its high-octane passing attack) in the NFC West.

On paper, the defending champs would be an ideal spot for Samuel. In this scenario, he would likely be asked to provide depth to an already established unit. Samuel could especially come in handy on third down, as the Eagles' defense is just 26th in the league in that area.

Winners of two straight games, the Ravens are still hoping to grab one of the AFC's seven playoff spots two months from now. Adding some depth to their defense may go a long way in helping John Harbaugh's team accomplish that goal. Baltimore's defense has made strides in recent weeks, but is still one of the NFL's worst units against the pass.

Dallas owner and general manager Jerry Jones hasn't been shy about his willingness to make moves before the trade deadline. Given the Cowboys' issues on defense (and specifically in the secondary) this season, it would make sense for them to at least look into signing Samuel. Dallas' defensive challenges this season include cornerback Trevon Diggs being placed on injured reserve in October.