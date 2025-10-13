With the 2025 NFL trade deadline set for Tuesday, Nov. 4, every new deal from here on out will shape the playoff chase or accelerate a rebuild. Already we've seen the Cincinnati Bengals turn to Joe Flacco in an effort to stabilize their quarterback room, and that's just the start of what figures to be a busy few weeks. Expect fringe contenders like the Steelers and Buccaneers to explore upgrades, while teams stuck near the bottom, such as the Jets and Saints, weigh offers for veterans who could bring back draft capital.

To help you track all the NFL trade deals ahead of the deadline, we'll be logging every move in one place with concise analysis highlighting who got better, who got future assets, and what it means for the season ahead. Whether it's a blockbuster involving a former Pro Bowler or a depth move that fills a key injury gap, this page will be your running guide through deadline season.

Jaguars, Browns swap cornerbacks (10/9)

Jags get: Greg Newsome, sixth-round pick

Lanky corner in final year of rookie deal

This is a win-now move. Jacksonville gets a solid cornerback in Newsome, who has graded out well this year, allowing just a 52% completion rate as the primary defender, on track to be the best of his career. Through five Weeks, he's Pro Football Focus' 33rd-ranked cornerback out of 85 who have played at least 150 defensive snaps; Campbell is 57th.

Newsome is in the fifth and final year of his rookie deal, so he's set to be a free agent at the end of this season. There's a significant scheme adjustment here, too, as the Browns play the highest rate of man coverage in the league by far, while Jacksonville is 23rd, but clearly the Jaguars see plenty to like in Newsome. Jacksonville does take on a $19.5-million dead cap hit in 2026, but that's a problem for a few months from now.

Browns get: Tyson Campbell, seventh-round pick

Solid starter getting a fresh start

This is a depth improvement for Cleveland. Campbell had a strong 2024 season after signing a four-year, $76.5 million extension, but the new Jaguars regime clearly wanted to move on from him after a slow start to this season. A significant chunk of that deal has already been paid, meaning the Browns will get to look at Campbell for nearly an entire season and evaluate how he fits both now and in the future.

Campbell has had some injury issues, but when he's healthy, he's a starting-caliber cornerback, and one who's under team control well into the future.

Harbaughs do defensive business (10/7)

Athletic but inconsistent edge rusher

This is a win-now move for Los Angeles. Oweh broke out last season with 10 sacks in 2024 -- double his previous career high – but the 2021 first-round pick is yet to record a sack this season. His pressure rate this season – 10.3% – is slightly lower than his 11.7% last year, but neither are particularly impressive numbers; he was at 17.2% in 2023.

Perhaps time had simply run its course for Oweh in Baltimore. He was playing on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal and will be a free agent this offseason. In Los Angeles, he'll play under innovative defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and hope to provide pressure both before and after Khalil Mack returns from an elbow injury. Through five weeks, Los Angeles ranks 19th in pressure rate.

Reliable safety, plus a better draft pick

I see this as a dart throw. Things have already gone majorly off the rails for Baltimore (1-4), and trading away a former first-round pick certainly wasn't on the Bingo card one month ago. But Baltimore has better depth and youth on the edge than it does at safety, where ArDarius Washington tore his Achilles during the offseason and Kyle Hamilton has been dealing with a groin injury. That left undrafted rookie Reuben Lowery to play every defensive snap of a 44-10 Week 5 loss to the Texans.

Flacco gets new job, stays in Ohio (10/7)

Bengals get: Joe Flacco, sixth-round pick

Aging pocket passer hoping to raise the floor

Sometimes, the NFL is about optics, and the Bengals trailing 28-3 at halftime and Jake Browning getting booed off the field after his third interception in an eventual 37-24 loss to the Lions in Week 4 was bad, bad optics. Enter Flacco, whom Cleveland benched after Week 4. Through five weeks, Browning was dead last in expected points added per dropback. Flacco was third-worst.

The Bengals are hoping Flacco can provide a similar boost to the one he provided Cleveland in 2023, when it ended up making the playoffs thanks to a late-season surge. The Bengals don't have near the defense the Browns do, and the offensive line is a mess, but for a cheap price, it's a move that makes sense. If Flacco recaptures the magic, great. If he doesn't, this season was probably lost the moment Joe Burrow got hurt anyway. It's a total dart throw.

Browns get: Fifth-round pick

A modest gain in draft position

Flacco was no longer part of the plan in Cleveland, which moves up a round in the draft. That's solid business for a team that's had its eye on the future essentially since this season began.