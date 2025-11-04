The resurgent Ravens are making another move to help continue their midseason turnaround, acquiring edge defender Dre'Mont Jones from the Titans for a conditional fifth-round pick, per CBS Sports senior NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, it's the Ravens' fifth-round pick they previously acquired from the Jets, and if certain conditions are met, it could be a fourth-round pick headed to Tennessee.

Jones, 28, is tied with Jeffery Simmons for the team lead with 4.5 sacks this season, and all of that production has come in the last four weeks. Jones, who was in his first year with Tennessee, also has 26 total tackles and a fumble recovery this season.

2025 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Live updates and analysis as Ravens, Eagles bolster pass rush Zachary Pereles

This is Baltimore's second trade this season. At the beginning of October, the Ravens acquired safety Alohi Gilman from the Chargers in exchange for pass rusher Odafe Oweh. Acquiring Gilman has allowed the Ravens to play three safeties at a time -- Gilman, Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks -- and fueled major defensive improvement. In three games with Gilman, the Ravens are allowing 13 points per game. In the five games prior to the trade, they had allowed 35.4 points per game.

Still, the pass rush was a major issue. The Ravens' 11 sacks this season are tied for second-fewest in the NFL, and their 27.3% pressure rate is the third-lowest. Nnamdi Madubuike -- who has not played since Week 2 and is out for the season with a neck injury -- and Tavius Robinson, who has not played since Week 6 due to a broken foot, are still tied for the team lead with two sacks.

Lamar Jackson's return and the defense's improvement have helped Baltimore win two straight after a 1-5 start. The 1-8 Titans, meanwhile, are seen as a likely sellers at the deadline, and Jones is the first move in that regard.