The Buffalo Bills may have found their new offensive coordinator in Joe Brady, who replaced Ken Dorsey midseason and helped spark a run to the playoffs, but the Bills are still interviewing other candidates to see who will be the best fit for head coach Sean McDermott. One of those candidates is a former Bills quarterback.

According to ESPN, the Bills plan to interview Thad Lewis for their offensive coordinator job. Lewis worked as the assistant wide receivers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two seasons before being promoted to quarterbacks coach this past season. He and former Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales helped Baker Mayfield put together a career year, as the former No. 1 overall pick threw for 4,044 yards passing, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while Tampa Bay went 9-8 and won the NFC South. ESPN reports that Lewis is expected to get other offensive coordinator interviews this cycle.

Lewis played for Buffalo in 2013, and went 2-3 as the starter. He threw for 1,092 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in six total games played. Undrafted out of Duke in 2010, Lewis spent time with nine different NFL franchises, but only played games for the Bills and Cleveland Browns.

Buffalo finished this season with the No. 4-ranked offense in the league (374.5 total yards per game), and No. 6 scoring offense (26.5 points per game). The Bills won five straight games to close out the 2023 regular season and defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Wild Card Weekend, but Buffalo was eliminated in the divisional round for the third straight season, this time by the Kansas City Chiefs.