Everyone is asking the wrong question about Brandon Aiyuk

Let's start with the obvious question: Will Brandon Aiyuk ever be the same player again?

By the time he plays another meaningful NFL snap -- and, for now, the Washington Commanders seem like the favorites to land him -- he'll be 28 and nearly two years removed from the torn ACL and MCL that ended his 2024 season. That's enough to make you wonder if Washington would get the player San Francisco once viewed as its No. 1 receiver. Or would it be the latest iteration of a game-changing talent whose career was altered by a devastating injury?

But we might be focusing on the wrong thing: the biggest issue working against Brandon Aiyuk isn't his age; it's the time away from football played at the highest level.



If Aiyuk stayed healthy, he'd likely be smack-dab in the middle of his physical peak. Instead, he is attempting to jumpstart a career after a 20-month competitive drought. This is incredibly uncommon in today's NFL.

To map out what his road back looks like, we have to separate the biological clock from the injury clock.



We tend to lump every ACL recovery into the same bucket. A player tears a knee, rehabs for a year, and comes back. Aiyuk's situation is different; between the injury, rehabilitation and everything surrounding his future, he'll likely go almost two full calendar years without meaningful football. That's an absurdly long time for a skill-position player whose game depends on timing, rhythm and repetition.



But to understand the true cost of that missed time, we first have to answer a more basic question: What normally happens to good receivers at 28? I looked at a group of established veterans* whose games have been built as much on route running, separation and technical refinement as pure athleticism.

What History Says About Age 28

*Historical averages for an established cohort of NFL wide receivers included: Jordy Nelson, Keenan Allen, Robert Woods, Davante Adams, Odell Beckham Jr., Allen Robinson II, Amari Cooper, Stefon Diggs, Tyler Lockett, Michael Thomas, Cooper Kupp, Chris Godwin, Calvin Ridley, Terry McLaurin.

Age Yards per Route Run PFF Route Grade Phase of Career 26 2.11 82.0 Prime years 27 1.92 80.2 Prime years 28 2.05 80.7 ... Still firmly in prime



The takeaway: turning 28 does not trigger a sudden athletic-decline tax. Efficiency and grading remain remarkably stable. If Aiyuk fails to return to form, you can't blame the birth certificate; you have to blame the rust.

The '20-Month Club'

Finding historical precedents for Aiyuk is incredibly difficult because healthy, in-their-prime receivers rarely sit out this long. In fact, after digging through more than 5,500 NFL receiver seasons, I found exactly four modern examples that even came close to Aiyuk's combination of both established production and roughly 20 months away from football.

The four presented a mixed bag of warning signs and hope.

Jordy Nelson returned from a torn ACL and immediately looked like himself again. Calvin Ridley was away from football for 23 months and topped 1,000 receiving yards, but his layoff stemmed from a mental health leave and an NFL suspension – not a major injury – which complicates comparisons to Aiyuk's situation. Odell Beckham Jr. returned after a 19-month absence following his ACL tear and reinvented himself as an efficient complementary receiver. Michael Thomas came back after nearly 20 months away, only to have another injury cut short what had been an encouraging start to his return.

There Isn't One Blueprint

Player Age at Return Time Away Why He Missed Time First Season After Return The takeaway for Aiyuk Jordy Nelson 31 13 months Torn ACL (2015 preseason) 97 rec., 1,257 yds., 14 TD Best-case scenario: returned almost immediately to All-Pro form after a conventional ACL timeline but also missed just 13 months. Calvin Ridley 28 23 months Mental health leave and NFL suspension (not injury) 76 rec., 1,016 yds., 8 TD Best calendar comparison, but without the challenge of returning to form after serious injury. Odell Beckham Jr. 31 19 months Torn ACL (Super Bowl LVI) 35 rec., 565 yds., 3 TD Best role-adjusted comparison: Returned as an efficient complementary receiver rather than the focal point of an offense. Michael Thomas* 29 20 months Chronic ankle injuries and surgeries 16 rec., 171 yds., 3 TD Biggest re-injury cautionary tale: Showed flashes of his old form before another injury cut the comeback short.

* Thomas returned for only three games before another injury ended his season. His nearly 20-month absence reflected repeated ankle setbacks and surgeries over multiple seasons rather than one continuous injury.

The table reinforces why Aiyuk is such a tough projection. Ridley offers the closest comparison from a calendar standpoint, but he wasn't recovering from a reconstructed knee. Beckham and Nelson came back from ACL tears, but neither missed as much time as Aiyuk is expected to. Thomas reminds us that getting back on the field doesn't necessarily mean the comeback is complete.

That's why there isn't one historical blueprint for Aiyuk. His situation borrows pieces from each of these players, but doesn't perfectly match any of them.



History tells us a return to high-level football is possible. It also tells us that no two comebacks look the same. That's why projecting Aiyuk isn't about finding that one perfect historical comparison; it's about understanding which parts of his situation look familiar.

Before the 2020 draft, I had an early Day 2 grade on Aiyuk. Going back through those notes, I noticed almost everything I liked about him fell into one of two buckets. The first was technical: releases, body control, route pacing and an easy ability to separate. The second was explosive: acceleration after the catch, burst out of breaks and the ability to erase pursuit angles.



The first bucket is far more likely to return because it's built on years of refinement rather than raw athleticism. The second bucket is where the physical risk lives—and it's why we shouldn't worry about whether Aiyuk remembers how to play receiver. We should worry about whether his body can still execute what his mind commands.

Recalibrating Expectations

Aiyuk's hyper-efficient 2023 season cannot be the baseline for his return. That is unfair to him and divorced from what the past tells us.

Combining his healthy 2022 and 2023 seasons paints a more complete picture; instead of focusing on one extraordinary year, it captures the player he consistently was over two healthy seasons: a high-end route runner who created separation and produced like a true WR1.

That doesn't mean he'll get back to that player. In fact, expecting him to immediately reproduce one of the NFL's best receiving seasons after some 600 days away from football is asking him to overcome both history and the data, which tell a much more conservative story.

Why? Because the challenge isn't simply recovering from a serious injury. It's rebuilding confidence in a surgically repaired knee, rediscovering the timing and rhythm that come only from playing, and adapting to a new offense after such a long interruption.

The encouraging news is that the technical parts of his game should still be there. The releases, route pacing, body control, hands and understanding of coverage didn't disappear because he missed football. The bigger question is whether the acceleration that made him so dangerous after the catch returns with them.



Aiyuk doesn't have to beat Father Time; he has to beat the calendar. If he does, the next team he plays for almost certainly won't be getting the 2023 version of Aiyuk. The bigger question – and the one history can't answer – is whether it gets back the established, high-end receiver he had already become before all those missing months changed the math.