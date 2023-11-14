Not many things can knock Patrick Mahomes out of his groove, but there are a couple of NFL stadiums that have forced him to alter his routine on offense. Mahomes joined the "Manningcast" on Monday night, and he revealed the two stadiums that have given the Kansas City Chiefs' offense the most trouble.

During the broadcast, Mahomes said he has only ever had to use silent signals in Baltimore and Seattle. Mahomes said those two fan bases were so loud that some of his offensive linemen couldn't hear the cadence.

"I'm mostly verbal," Mahomes said. "The only time I've been silent is in Baltimore and Seattle, where I have to go under center and go with signals with the offensive linemen. It was so loud in those stadiums that the tackles couldn't hear me."

Even though those stadiums forced Mahomes to change things up, it didn't necessarily seem to bother him.

The last time the Chiefs went on the road to play the Ravens, in 2019, Mahomes completed 24 of his 31 passing attempts for 343 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Kansas City lost the game 36-35, but the offense wasn't to blame.

Similarly, the Chiefs last went up to Seattle in 2018, and Mahomes played well in a loss. He threw for 273 yards and three scores while adding 33 yards on the ground.

Mahomes won't have to worry about crowd noise next week when the Philadelphia Eagles come to Arrowhead Stadium for a Super Bowl rematch.