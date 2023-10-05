Sam Howell and Justin Fields are two young quarterbacks with plenty to prove. They'll go head-to-head on Thursday Night Football in Week 5 as the Washington Commanders host the Chicago Bears. Outside of one four-interception game, Howell has looked serviceable in guiding Washington to a 2-2 start, while Fields just had his best game of the season spoiled by 24 unanswered points in a loss that dropped Chicago to 0-4. There are plenty of NFL prop bets to choose from for Bears vs. Commanders. In fact, the latest Bears vs. Commanders NFL player props list Fields' over-under for total passing yards at 196.5, while Howell's is at 236.5.

After analyzing Bears vs. Commanders and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, SportsLine AI says Bears quarterback Justin Fields goes over 0.5 interceptions. Chicago traded up to draft Fields with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and he's shown flashes of elite arm talent and extraordinary running ability.

However, that upside has been tarnished by poor decision-making. He's thrown 26 interceptions in 31 career games and has already thrown five in 2023, with at least one interception in his last five games dating back to last season.

Washington only has two interceptions on the season, but should be able to pressure Fields often with Chase Young, Daron Payne, Montez Sweat and Jonathan Allen going up against a Bears front that has already allowed 17 sacks. The Commanders also intercepted Fields in a head-to-head matchup last season where Washington scored a 12-7 victory. See more NFL props here.

