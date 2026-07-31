Deebo Samuel reunites with 49ers amid injuries to wide receivers Ricky Pearsall, Christian Kirk

Deebo Samuel and the 49ers are reuniting, with the do-it-all offensive weapon agreeing to a one-year, $7 million deal with a San Francisco team in need of wide receiver reinforcements, per ESPN/NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Samuel, 30, spent the first six years of his career with the 49ers, who selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Samuel's outstanding ability with the ball in his hands came to a peak in 2021, when the South Carolina product had 1,405 receiving yards, 365 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns, earning him All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. Samuel was a key part of two NFC Championship-winning teams during his time in San Francisco.

Samuel spent last year with the Commanders, catching 72 passes -- his most since 2021 -- for 727 yards and five touchdowns. He led Washington in all three categories.

Samuel's return to the Bay Area comes as the 49ers are dealing with multiple injuries in their receiving corps. Ricky Pearsall, a 2024 first-round pick, is dealing with knee swelling related to the PCL injury he sustained last year. He has appeared in just 20 of a possible 32 regular-season games since joining the team. Christian Kirk, acquired this offseason, suffered a calf injury on the opening day of training camp.

That's left the 49ers with free-agent signing Mike Evans and second-round rookie De'Zhaun Stribling as the top wide receivers on the roster. Veteran Demarcus Robinson would likely be next in line.

Samuel is expected to slide into the "Z" receiver spot for the 49ers, per The Athletic's Matt Barrows, where he thrived during his time in San Francisco. Though Samuel won't handle as heavy a workload as he did during his prior stint with the team, he showed last year he can still bring value as a yards-after-catch receiver, and coach Kyle Shanahan has lined him up in the backfield plenty, too.

Samuel was the No. 53 free agent in this class according to Pete Prisco.