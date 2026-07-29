NFL training camp injuries tracker: Latest updates on Nic Scourton, Shemar Stewart, Chris Brazzell II and more

NFL training camp is typically a time for optimism. Hope abounds that all the changes a team made during the offseason -- whether hiring a new coach, signing players in free agency, acquiring them via trade or selecting them in the draft -- will lead to a better season than the year before.

The one thing every team needs to avoid for that to happen, of course, is injuries. A major injury can derail plans for the entire year, especially if it happens to a key player. Alas, injuries happen every year, and it's important to keep track of who's hurt, when and how the injury happened, and how long they might be sidelined.

With that in mind, consider this your one-stop shop for all the injury news coming out of NFL training camps during July and August.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Falcons

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski announced Wednesday that Tagovailoa is working through an injury and will the early portions of training camp. With Tagovailoa sidelined, the Falcons have signed veteran backup Cooper Rush.

Regarding fellow quarterback Michael Penix's status, Stefanski recently said that he still hasn't been cleared for full team activities. Penix is still working his way back from a torn ACL that was sustained during Week 11 of the 2025 season.

Nic Scourton, EDGE, Panthers

The Panthers placed Scourton on injured reserve Friday after he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee on the first day of training camp. Scourton was reportedly in tears as he left the field, and his teammates came over to hug him as he exited.

Head coach Dave Canales said at the time that Scourton would undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, and the results confirmed the second-year edge rusher had torn his ACL.

Bryan Bresee, DT, Saints

The Saints were hit with awful news on Wednesday as it appears that Bresee suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Wednesday's practice. A former first-round pick, Bresee has quietly become one of the NFL's best defensive linemen. The Saints will now look to try to find his replacement for the upcoming season.

The 2025 first-round pick's Wednesday practice came to an abrupt end after his leg buckled. Stewart -- who played in just eight games during his rookie season -- was carted off the field shortly after sustaining the injury.

Chris Brazzell II, WR, Panthers

Brazzell is set to miss up to eight weeks after he sustained a moderate LCL tear in his left knee, per The Athletic. The injury does not appear to be related to the knee issue the rookie third-round pick was dealing with leading up to training camp.

Ricky Pearsall, WR, 49ers

The former first-round pick is currently not practicing after experiencing swelling that is related to the PCL injury that he sustained last season. Pearsall is currently being evaluated by the team.

Jordan James, RB 49ers

James is expected to miss time after he suffered a rib fracture during Monday's practice. The 49ers have yet to offer a timeline for his possible return.

Malik Mustapha, S, 49ers

Mustapha sat out Wednesday's practice as he is dealing with a hamstring strain. Like James, Mustapha's injury occurred during Monday's practice.