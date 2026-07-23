Panthers' Nic Scourton carted off field on first day of NFL training camp

The reigning NFC South champion Carolina Panthers opened up training camp on Thursday, but the excitement was halted when an expected starter suffered a potentially serious injury.

Pass rusher Nic Scourton suffered a knee injury during team drills and was carted off the field, according to ESPN. Cameron Wolfe says this appeared to be a significant injury, and that teammates around him were emotional with their frustration. The Charlotte Observer reported that Scourton was not putting pressure on his right knee.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales confirmed to reporters after practice that Scourton suffered a right knee injury and that he will undergo additional testing before they discuss the severity of the issue.

Scourton is slated to be the starting pass rusher opposite free-agent addition Jaelan Phillips. The former No. 51 overall pick out of Texas A&M in the 2025 NFL Draft tied Derrick Brown for the team lead in sacks as a rookie with five despite making just eight official starts. Scourton also recorded 47 tackles, seven tackles for loss, nine QB hits, one pass defensed and a forced fumble in 17 total games played.

If Scourton were to miss extensive time, Princely Umanmielen and Patrick Jones II are two names that could step up in his place. Umanmielen was a third-round pick of Carolina out of Ole Miss last year. He didn't make any official starts in 2025, but recorded 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 16 games played as a rookie. Jones signed with the Panthers last offseason following four years with the Minnesota Vikings, but played in just four games before he was shut down for the year with a back injury. In those four outings, Jones recorded nine tackles and one sack.

Despite an 8-9 final record that resulted in a division title, there was optimism surrounding the Panthers this year. The front office spent big money on the defensive side of the ball, signing Phillips to a four-year, $120 million deal -- which was the largest free-agent contract handed out by any team this offseason. The Panthers also added one of the best off-ball linebackers in the NFL in Devin Lloyd, who agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract after a career year with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Still, this unit can't afford to lose a starter like Scourton for an extended period.