Giants star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade and will not participate in the team's offseason workout program beginning Tuesday, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Lawrence, 28, is entering the third year of a four-year, $90 million extension he signed in May 2023. At the time, the deal gave him the third-largest contract on a per-year basis ($22.5 million AAV) among interior defensive linemen, trailing only Aaron Donald and Jeffery Simmons. Now, however, that $22.5 million figure is tied for 11th at the position.

Lawrence's extension followed a breakout 2022 campaign in which he recorded 7.5 sacks and earned second-team All-Pro honors. He repeated that recognition in 2023, and in 2024, he was again a Pro Bowler after posting career highs with nine sacks and eight tackles for loss.

In 2025, however, Lawrence managed just a half-sack despite playing all 17 games for the first time in his career. His 31 tackles were also a career low. He still ranked 11th among interior defensive linemen in Pro Football Focus grades, though it marked a significant drop-off from 2022-24, when he ranked second, first and third.

In October, former Giants star Carl Banks, now a team radio analyst, sharply criticized Lawrence, saying "nobody respects you anymore." Lawrence fired back, noting how often he is double-teamed and calling Banks "delusional."

Lawrence remains one of the game's most disruptive interior forces, and his displeasure presents a notable early challenge for John Harbaugh in his first year with New York. On paper, the Giants have a talented defensive front, with Lawrence alongside Brian Burns (16.5 sacks, second-team All-Pro in 2025), 2025 first-round pick Abdul Carter and 2022 first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux. However, New York allowed a league-worst 5.3 yards per rush and finished 17th in sack rate in 2025. Harbaugh also brought in Dennard Wilson as the team's new defensive coordinator.

Dexter Lawrence landing spots

It's worth noting that trade requests don't mean a trade is imminent. In fact, it might not even be on the table whatsoever. The team's offseason workouts beginning Tuesday are voluntary, and unless/until Lawrence starts missing mandatory practices or training camp, the level of concern won't skyrocket.

On the other hand, perhaps the Giants were already open to a Lawrence deal, and this development pushes it along. Either way, it's worth having some potential landing spots in mind.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers entered this offseason with a ton of money and have not done much with it. That's generally how they have operated under Jim Harbaugh -- drafting and developing talent, retaining said talent and adding on the fringes has been the M.O. -- but maybe this is the offseason that should change. After all, previous years they were cash-strapped, unlike this year. Plus, the Harbaugh brothers made a mutually beneficial swap last year, with Odafe Oweh heading to the Chargers and Alohi Gilman going to the Ravens.

Lawrence would be a major addition up front alongside Jamaree Caldwell, who showed some flashes as a rookie, and surrounded by edge rushers Tuli Tuipulotu and Khalil Mack. It feels like the Chargers, still with $48 million in cap space, should push the envelope on one big move this offseason.

Houston Texans



The Texans have been linked to top interior defenders in the NFL Draft, and though they retained Sheldon Rankins and signed Logan Hall in free agency, acquiring Lawrence would add major firepower to the interior defensive line. Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter are already a nightmarish duo to deal with, and throwing Lawrence into the mix would be downright unfair to opponents.

Of course, the Texans have other needs. They're down some draft capital after the David Montgomery trade. But this would be a fun pairing.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have taken several steps to improving their woeful defense by signing Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook and Jonathan Allen in free agency. Maybe that, plus the player they take with the No. 10 overall pick -- Caleb Downs? A pass rusher? A cornerback? -- is deemed enough. After all, a fully healthy Bengals offense doesn't need much help from the defense; it just needs a little bit.

But if Cincinnati really wants to get back into title contention after three straight missed postseasons, it should consider a bigger, better move. Allen, 31, has not been the same player he was earlier in his career. Maybe a new home and new system could rejuvenate him. But adding Lawrence would not only take some heat off of Mafe and 2025 first-rounder Shemar Stewart, but create a stout inside duo with Allen as the No. 2 interior defensive lineman, rather than the top one.

Baltimore Ravens

From John Harbaugh's current team to his former one? Maybe it seems unlikely on the surface, but there are several reasons for the Ravens to land on this list.

First, the status of Nnamdi Madubuike is very much up in the air. He suffered a neck injury early last season and did not return. The Ravens really struggled to replace his disruption against the pass and finished with their second-lowest sack rate in franchise history. They have attempted to fix that with the Trey Hendrickson signing.

Second, it's worth noting GM Eric DeCosta said he envisioned pairing Hendrickson with Maxx Crosby, the other star defender they were keen on adding before backing out of the trade and switching their focus to Hendrickson. For what it's worth, Hendrickson also said he envisioned playing alongside Crosby. The Ravens are clearly willing to pay to add a premier talent.

And third, the Ravens have the money. They lost a ton in free agency, and by the time they failed Crosby's physical, many top names had come off the board. Hendrickson was a nice get, but there are still clear holes.