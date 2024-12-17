Brandon Graham did apologize to Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown in regards to comments made last week claiming the two "used to be friends." Hurts and Brown both said they were good and backed up those comments with their play of the field, yet Graham reflected on the aftermath of what transpired.

"I didn't listen to nothing," Graham said on SportsRadio 94WIP. "Don't even turn the TV on because I know they going crazy. But, it's like, alright let's go out here and let's take care of business and that's what we did.

"If anything, I was more hype because that's all that was for I felt, because it was on my heart to do. Man, I'm telling you, we got something special ... I'm just happy it happened the way it did."

The Eagles quickly moved on from any drama with Sunday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, their 10th in a row to get to 12-2 on the season (which is a franchise record for longest winning streak). A report indicated Graham apologized to the entire Eagles team last week in which Hurts and Brown admitted to the team they were good.

Brown said he and Hurts didn't speak in the team meeting, but they did address the situation.

"We did let the team know that we're on the same page," Brown said after Sunday's win. "There's nothing wrong."

The Eagles can put last week's escapades past them as they prepare for the homestretch of the season. Philadelphia is tied for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and will clinch at least the No. 2 seed with a win on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

"We won a game where we didn't run for 200, 300 yards so everyone — the media in Philly — can take a deep breath," said Saquon Barkley. "We can move on and get ready for Washington."