PHILADELPHIA -- Two preseason games have come and gone, meaning preparations for the regular season are starting to commence. The Philadelphia Eagles still have to figure out their 53-man roster, which has to be decided in 10 days.

One more preseason game and five open practices remain for the players looking to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. The final slate of training camp started Saturday, as the Eagles were in shells and shorts in what turned out to be a rainy practice. The forecast doesn't look better for Sunday, either. The Eagles were supposed to go Saturday through Monday and then Tuesday and Wednesday before changing things up from Saturday-Sunday to Tuesday-Thursday.

Day 13 of training camp had some intriguing battles. Here's a rundown of the Saturday practice:

Injuries

Of the players who did not practice: DT Gabe Hall (hamstring), OL Matt Hennessy (back), TE E.J. Jenkins (knee), WR Joseph Ngata (ankle), TE Albert Okwuegbunam (abdomen), S Caden Sterns (knee), WR John Ross (concussion), OL Tyler Steen (ankle), WR Johnny Wilson (concussion).

Ross and Wilson suffered concussions in the past week, with Ross's injury occurring in the preseason game. Ngata is just coming off a five-catch, 88-yard performance in the preseason win over the Patriots. Hall and Jenkins also played in the preseason game Thursday. Steen appeared to aggravate his ankle injury in that game.

The players who were limited: LB Oren Burks (knee), TE Grant Calcaterra (shoulder), S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, (shoulder), WR Parris Campbell (groin), DB Cooper DeJean (hamstring).

Calcaterra missed Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots, but he returned after missing a week. Burks is back for the first time since Day 1 of practice, while Gardner-Johnson and Campbell missed just over a week. DeJean returned earlier this week and participated in team drills.

Depth chart notes

Offense

Defense

Player notes