Eagles interested in Ravens quarterbacks coach for offensive coordinator, per report

The Philadelphia Eagles have gone a week without hiring a new offensive coordinator as they are taking their time in looking for the right candidate to help out head coach Doug Pederson and continue to develop franchise quarterback Carson Wentz. Philadelphia may have found that candidate in Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban, whom the Eagles are interested in as their next offensive coordinator (per a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero).

Urban has been with the Ravens for two years and he is credited with the development of MVP front runner Lamar Jackson as Baltimore's quarterback has become the most dynamic weapon in the game. Jackson had a historic season for the Ravens, becoming the first quarterback to throw for over 3,000 yards and rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season; Jackson also had the most rush yards by a QB in a season in NFL history (1,206), leading the league with 6.9 yards per carry, finishing with seven touchdowns. Jackson completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions for a 113.3 passer rating. He led the NFL in touchdown passes and touchdown percentage (9.0). His 43 total touchdowns led the league.

Urban has plenty of local ties to the state of Pennsylvania. He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Clarion and was Director of Football Admission and Director of Football Operations at the University of Pennsylvania. He began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles, spending seven seasons with the franchise, the last two as quarterbacks coach (2009 and 2010).

Urban oversaw the final season of Donovan McNabb and the incredible comeback season for Michael Vick the following year. McNabb made the Pro Bowl in his final season with the Eagles, throwing for 3,553 yards with 22 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 92.9 passer rating in 14 games at 33 years old. Vick had one of the greatest seasons for a quarterback in Eagles history in 2010, completing 62.6 percent of his passes for 3,018 yards, 21 touchdowns, six interceptions (110.2 rating) in leading the team to the NFC East title. He also had 676 rushing yards and nine touchdowns as he finished runner up in MVP voting.

Urban appears to fit what the Eagles are seeking as offensive coordinator, per Pederson.

"I think someone that can come in and understand what we do," Pederson said. "This person is a person that, obviously, I have to feel comfortable with. Someone that can help us win football games. Someone that has a sharp football mind. Someone can that can lead a room of men and he and I can be on the same page that way."

The Eagles are also interested in former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell for the position. Assistant head coach Duce Staley is also a candidate.