PHILADELPHIA -- Training camp practice has finally concluded. The Philadelphia Eagles had 16 open practices (including a joint practice) to gauge their team and evaluate where they stand heading into the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday.

The bubble players on the Eagles still have one more preseason game to show the front office and coaching staff they belong on the 53-man roster, with two walkthroughs preceding the exhibition finale.

This camp was one of the longest ones in the Nick Sirianni era, with practices going an average of 20 minutes longer and more plays being run.

"This camp did feel longer," Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson said. "We had one joint practice, so that was different. But it did feel longer. I felt like our emphasis on ball security was good. I don't think we had as many turnovers as we did last year, at least in preseason and training camp. So that was an emphasis.

'For us, it's about, whoever is in there the communication is good. We're not having any missed assignments, so that's progress in a good direction."

With one of the longest training camps in recent memory coming to a close, this is the final training camp observations of the summer. Next time the Eagles hold a full practice open to the media will be in OTAs next May.

The streak is over

How much stock was put into Jalen Hurts not throwing a training camp interception through 15 practices? The streak wasn't mentioned much here since quarterbacks work on many things during camp practices.

It's still worth pointing out that Hurts finally did throw an interception, showing how good of a camp he's been having. Hurts was baited by Darius Slay on a late throw over the middle of the field. Slay picked off the pass and took it about 30 yards down the field.

Slay admitted after practice he baited Hurts, and Hurts admitted that he responded "It's about time." That was Slay's first interception of camp, capping off a strong day that also included a pass breakup in the end zone. On that Hurts pass to A.J. Brown, Slay got his fingertip on the ball to render it incomplete.

Injury report

Running back Saquon Barkley was given a load management day after getting treatment on his lower back at the end of Tuesday's practice. Barkley was in full pads, but the Eagles didn't feature him in team drills. Tight end Dallas Goedert (oblique) was held out of practice after leaving during the individual period the day prior. Guard Trevor Keegan (hip) was also out, but was on the field watching with Goedert. Pass rusher Jalyx Hunt (oblique) was also out.

Did not practice: OL Matt Hennessy (back), TE Albert Okwuegbunam (abdomen), TE Dallas Goedert (oblique), S Caden Sterns (knee), WR John Ross (concussion), OL Tyler Steen (ankle), WR Johnny Wilson (concussion), DE Jalyx Hunt (oblique), G Trevor Keegan (hip), Saquon Barkley (load management).

1-on-1s

With a full padded practice, the offensive linemen engaged in some intriguing 1-on-1 battles. Here was a quick recap:

Most of the 1-on-1 battles were between bubble players. Huff losing his reps to an undrafted free agent rookie who returned last week is a concern. Ojomo is significantly better in team practice than doing 1-on-1s.

Player notes

Kenneth Gainwell had a massive final training camp practice, easily his best performance of the summer. Getting the majority of the work with the 1s with Saquon Barkley under load management, Gainwell thrived. He faked linebacker Devin White out on a juke after a reception in the open field that would have gained the Eagles 10 extra yards. Later in practice, Gainwell had a decisive run through the A-gap that demonstrated his shiftiness. His best play came on a touchdown throw from Hurts in which Gainwell made a diving catch in the back of the end zone with Zack Baun in coverage. On another play, Gainwell burst through the offensive line, past White and into the end zone. This was a banner day for Gainwell.

Nakobe Dean doesn't start practice with the 1s, but there's a very good chance he's going to be starting with White in Week 1. Dean has used his physical play to his advantage, finding ways to put himself in position to make a tackle. The Eagles did have a short live period in which Dean penetrated the A-gap and got to Will Shipley, but he missed the easy wrap-around tackle. The Eagles gave Dean credit for the tackle, but that's a miss in a game. Dean found himself in position multiple times to make plays, so those opportunities will come again the next time the Eagles go live.

DeVonta Smith is really good. Smith made a few highlight plays during practice, the highlight being a 30-yard touchdown catch from Hurts in the back of the end zone with Kelee Ringo in coverage. Ringo was there, but Hurts only threw the pass where Smith could catch it -- as Smith got both feet in for the score. Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore also created a mismatch in coverage where Smith found himself against pass rusher Nolan Smith. It wasn't a fair fight, as Smith got an easy 30-yard gain.

Eli Ricks is fighting for a roster spot at cornerback, and may be a victim of the numbers game. He still had a strong final practice, intercepting a Kenny Pickett pass intended for Austin Watkins Jr. Ricks then followed that up with a pass breakup on a great throw from Pickett to Griffin Hebert. If Ricks was better at special teams than Josh Jobe, he'd be a lock for this roster. We'll see.

Kenny Pickett has been okay this camp, but there have been a few disappointments. This practice was an example, as Pickett held onto the ball too long -- making him vulnerable to sacks. Terrell Lewis sacked Pickett in red zone drills, part of a day where Pickett faced consistent pressure when extra rushers were coming. Pickett threw an interception to Ricks and almost threw an other one to Tristin McCollum. There were a few overthrows, too, but Pickett had a good connection wit Joseph Ngata on the day as Ngata was getting open on out routes. Pickett is the QB2, but this summer hasn't been encouraging. The Eagles could do worse.

End of camp

Nick Sirianni had the whole team gather near the end of the two-hour practice for some fun 1-on-1 drills, setting the matchups. This is how they fared in the offense vs. defense showdowns: