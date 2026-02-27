The Atlanta Falcons have fired assistant defensive line coach LaTroy Lewis after allegations of sexual assault surfaced Friday morning.

The team said in a statement Friday morning that it was "aware of allegations regarding" Lewis and was "in the process of gathering information." Hours later, the Falcons announced that Lewis had been dismissed from his role.

Lewis, 32, was hired by the Falcons under new coach Kevin Stefanski earlier this month after he was the defensive line coach at Toledo during the 2025 season. He previously spent multiple seasons as an assistant at Michigan. The sexual assault allegations stem from his time with the Wolverines, and the Ann Arbor Police Department confirmed to ESPN that it is investigating the claims against Lewis.

After a college career at Tennessee, Lewis went undrafted in 2017 before having brief stints with the then-Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans. His playing career ended following one season with the XFL's Houston Roughnecks in 2020.

Lewis broke into coaching at Akron in 2020 as a graduate assistant. He then spent one season at South Alabama and another at Wake Forest before joining then-Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's staff at Michigan ahead of the 2023 season.