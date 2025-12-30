NFL MVP candidate and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a season-high three interceptions during Monday night's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. It represented his first three-pick performance since the 2022 season opener.

Pacing to finish with one of the best seasons of his 17-year career with 4,448 yards and 42 touchdowns, Stafford was in no mood to discuss individual laurels after an uncharacteristic performance, which included a pick-six and four consecutive incompletions to end it.

"Tough for me to think about it right now to be honest with you," Stafford said. "I appreciate the question and understand it, but little more focused on our team and letting those guys down."

Tight in the MVP race with New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, Stafford and the Rams are just 2-3 over their last five games, a result of six interceptions after the former No. 1 overall pick managed only two over his first 11 starts.

"Every week is a new challenge," Stafford said. "Just because you play good one week doesn't mean you're going to play good the next and vice versa. Just got to go out there and continue to trust what we've done all year and show up and make the plays on gameday.

"I thought we had a great week of practice to be honest with you and sometimes it doesn't happen, obviously. If I can go out there and not hurt us the way I did tonight, it will help our team out a lot."

Rams coach Sean McVay said he has no plans to rest starters in Week 18 with his team's playoff placement in flux. It appears Los Angeles (11-5) will be a wild-card team in the updated NFL playoff outlook as the No. 6 seed.

"He's a total stud," McVay said of Stafford. "We wouldn't be in a lot of the great situations we're in without (Stafford), but tonight was a night that he's capable of playing better." "We put ourselves behind the eight ball and that's why we're sitting here with the L."

Stafford finished with 269 yards and two touchdowns, but his mistakes were too much to overcome. The Rams faced a 21-point halftime deficit, which included Atlanta's early defensive score.

"Nothing they did to be honest with you, same stuff they've been doing all year," Stafford said. "We didn't execute well enough. I obviously didn't play well enough and that's what it is."

Stafford's 42 total touchdown passes represent a career-best and his QBR of 70.1 ranks second to his 2019 season with the Detroit Lions (71.3).