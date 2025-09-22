PHILADELPHIA -- Fred Johnson admitted he didn't take a snap at right tackle in practice all week. Playing right tackle wasn't even in the thought process.

The Philadelphia Eagles didn't need Fred Johnson to play right tackle. He wasn't even a last resort, given the fact Johnson hasn't played right tackle in a game since Week 4 of the 2024 season -- and that was a disaster for Johnson in and of itself.

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

The Eagles had no choice but to turn to Fred Johnson. The narrative was writing itself on Sunday afternoon with the offense, as the one player the unit couldn't afford to lose wasn't returning for the game. Lane Johnson did not return against the Rams after the first possession with a neck injury (Johnson described it as a stinger), losing their All-Pro right tackle for the game.

The Eagles was doing nothing with Matt Pryor at right tackle. They ran 14 plays for a grand total of -3 yards (excluding kneeldowns), the final play being a Jalen Hurts fumble that resulted in a Rams touchdown on the very next play.

Philadelphia was trailing 26-7 with 14:06 to play in the third quarter. They had to try something at right tackle, as Hurts couldn't take the punishment he was getting on the right side. Johnson was available, even though he never played right tackle all week -- all season.

In came Johnson, whether he was ready or not.

"I felt like I had to step up for my brothers," Johnson said after the game as left tackle Jordan Mailata was smiling. "Whether I did that or not, the coaches will decide. I'll just keep racking up my f---in days."

Johnson provided the spark the Eagles offense needed, solidifying the right side of the line in Lane Johnson's absence and was the unsung hero in the Eagles' 19-point comeback victory against the Rams. Once Johnson entered the game, the Eagles scored touchdowns on three of their final four possessions.

Hurts also had enough time to make plays with his arm, going 16 of 23 for 206 yards with three touchdowns for a 137.0 passer rating, being sacked only once and averaging 9.0 yards per attempt. On passes of 10+ air yards, Hurts was 6 of 8 for 145 yards with a touchdown for a 156.3 passer rating after Johnson entered the game.

In the locker room, Hurts smiled as he headed past his right tackle and called him by his moniker "Big Fred." There's nothing Hurts likes more than winning, knowing Johnson was a huge reason why.

"He showed up and showed out when his number was called on," Hurts said. "It is a beautiful game."

The Eagles might have beaten the Rams back in August, when general manager Howie Roseman saw the value in bringing Johnson back by trading a 2026 seventh-round pick for him. Johnson -- who was on the Super Bowl championship team last season -- left in free agency to pursue a starting job with the Jacksonville Jaguars. That didn't come to fruition, so Roseman parted with a late Day 3 pick to fortify the depth on the offensive line.

Little did the Eagles know Johnson playing right tackle for the first time in 357 days would win them a football game.

"I remember when we were told Fred was coming back, it put a big smile on my face," said Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. "Obviously you want to be good at that position and Fred's a starter in this league...He stepped up big for us. We know that and that's why we're excited he's on this team."

Johnson's performance wasn't perfect, but it was certainly better than the last time he played right tackle.

"I still got a lotta things to work on, a lot of things to improve," Johnson said. ""But what I did learn was to keep fighting, even when you're tired. I learned how to execute even when my body didn't feel like it.

"I felt like I took the moment and I made the most of the moment."

Lane Johnson may not be out long, but the Eagles know they can turn to Fred Johnson if their stud right tackle is out for an extended period of time. The Eagles offense badly needed a boost, and Johnson was there to give them one.

"I just felt the offense was due for a spark and I felt like I was that spark.," Johnson said. "All I felt like I could do was do my best and let the chips fall where they may."