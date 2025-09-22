PHILADELPHIA -- Jordan Davis wanted to change something up on how the Philadelphia Eagles lined up when attempting to block a field goal. Something was missing from the formation. Something obvious.

In the week prior against the Kansas City Chiefs, Davis and teammate Jalen Carter were not lined up next to each other on field goal formations. That had to change.

"We just wanna make sure we was both together," Davis said. "We both have a good push when we're together."

Davis caught that in the film room during the week and requested that he and Carter line up next to each other -- just like how the duo is when it is terrorizing offensive lines on a weekly basis.

In a way, Davis made the heroics happen. Almost like he won the game before it was played.

"We wanted to make sure we were side by side on the line in order to get through there," Davis said. "We needed to get our hands up, too. That was the most important thing. So many people push the pile and don't get their hands up.

"When you got a guy that's 6-4 and another one that's 6-6, when we both push the pile and get our hands up, it's a dangerous combination."

The Los Angeles Rams certainly found out the dangers of Davis and Carter being lined up next to each other on the field goal unit. The two were responsible for the Eagles' 33-26 comeback victory in what was one of the widest games in the winning history of Lincoln Financial Field, blocking two Joshua Karty field goals in the fourth quarter of a 19-point comeback.

Carter was the first to get a piece of Karty's kicks, blocking a 36-yard field goal that would have put the Rams up, 29-21, with 8:46 remaining. The left side of the Rams unit was exposed when Arden Key of the Tennessee Titans blocked Karty's extra point last week.

The Rams made an adjustment this week by placing starting right guard Kevin Dotson on that side. The Eagles countered with Davis and Carter lined up next to each other, deciding to target Dotson in order to penetrate the wall.

Carter pushed Dotson back and got his arm up, batting Karty's low ball to keep the Eagles' deficit at five. Teams are fortunate to block one kick in a game, yet alone one with a short distance of 36 yards.

The Eagles did so because of what Davis saw heading into the week.

"Film is one thing," Davis said. "But when you actually go out there and you can feel those guys in front of you. And you can see the trajectory of how the kicker is kicking, where he's going, his angle and all that. Everything came into play."

How the blocked FG unfolded

The stage was essentially set for Davis' heroics later in the game, even though it's basically impossible to block two field goals in a game -- yet alone in one quarter.

Dotson had to leave the game with cramps in the fourth quarter, forcing the Rams to go back to Beaux Limmer in Dotson's spot on the field goal team. Carter smelled the fish in the water, as Eagles assistant special teams coordinator Joe Pannunzio calls it.

"We were going through field goal block, who the fish is" Carter said with a smile. "What's the best side to rush from, and they had some injuries. ... We took advantage of it."

The Rams got an opportunity to win the game off Karty's leg and prevent the Eagles' furious 19-point comeback. Philadelphia took the lead on Jalen Hurts' 4-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith with 1:48 left, giving Los Angeles an opportunity to get the ball last and score -- leaving Lincoln Financial Field with a victory.

Los Angeles needed 10 plays and 1:45 to get to the Eagles' 26-yard line. Karty was set up to walk off with a win. All he had to do was get the ball high up in the air.

But between Karty's launch angle and his blocker (Limmer), Davis smelled blood in the water. Busting through the line, Davis blocked Karty's low kick with his forearm. He then scooped up the ball and rumbled 61 yards for the score in what became one of the most memorable plays in Eagles history.

"I was surprised," said Eagles safety Sydney Brown, who was sprinting down the field behind Davis after the blocked kick. "I was trying to do my part to get the rush in and all I heard was boom boom. I was like, 'Yeah, that's the shit. That's what's up.'"

The Eagles were the first NFL team since at least 1978 to block two field goals in the fourth quarter of a game. This was the first time the Eagles blocked two field goals in a game since Sept. 21, 1975 -- 50 years to the day of Davis' heroics.

Heaviest player to return a blocked kick for TD

Perhaps even more impressive than the game-winning blocked field goal? Davis sprinting down the field and cruising into the end zone for a touchdown in the Eagles' 33-26 victory. The touchdown found a way into the NFL history books, as Davis (336 pounds) is the heaviest player in NFL history to return a blocked kick 50-plus yards for a touchdown.

"I'm so happy for that guy," right tackle Fred Johnson said. "I'm so happy for his big ass."

Davis reached 18.59 miles per hour on the touchdown run, per NFL Next Gen Stats. This was a product of all the hard work Davis put in during the summer to stay conditioned through four quarters, as weight has been an issue for him since he entered the NFL.

"He's put in a lot of hard work this offseason,' running back Saquon Barkley said. "The shape he's in, the way he battled in camp, and has battled this season, you love that. You love when guys put the work in, and they benefit from it.

"Maybe he does have a future at running back."

Davis admitted he wouldn't go that far, but also was humbled by the compliment. If Barkley thought he could play running back, then it must have some merit.

"I didn't think he could, I knew he could," rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell said when asked if he knew Davis could run that fast. "He's the fastest DT in the league. I'll tell you that."

Somehow the Eagles knew that blocked kick was going to happen, or Karty was going to miss the kick entirely. They had the belief something was going to fall in their favor.

"It was like God talking to me," Campbell said. "We're not seeing the blocked field goal, but before that it was like they're gonna miss it or we're gonna block it. Next thing you know we got it blocked. I just had so much faith in our guys."

Campbell has seen the hard work Davis has put in this offseason. As someone Davis has taken under his wing since the first-round pick arrived, Campbell was proud of what Davis accomplished this week. He knew Davis was in store for his heroics, based on what he witnessed leading up to Sunday.

"That dude is very athletic man," Campbell said. "He can do a lot of things on that field. I love playing behind a guy like that. He's gonna make sure he does his job. ... He worked his butt off all week for that to happen."