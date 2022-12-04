The Washington Commanders will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they go on the road to face the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. Washington has won six of its last seven games following a 19-13 win against Atlanta last week. New York is coming off a 28-20 loss to Dallas and has now dropped three of its last four games as it gets set for the second game of a four-game stretch against NFC East opponents.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Washington is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Giants vs. Commanders odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 40.5.

Giants vs. Commanders spread: Washington -2.5

Giants vs. Commanders over/under: 40.5 points

Giants vs. Commanders money line: New York +118, Washington -140

Why the Giants can cover

New York might be coming off a loss to Dallas on Thanksgiving, but it was still able to cover the 10-point spread in that setback. This is an excellent chance for the Giants to get back on track, as they have won three of their last four home games. Star running back Saquon Barkley has rushed for 992 yards and seven touchdowns this season, averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

Quarterback Daniel Jones has thrown for 2,165 yards, 10 touchdowns and just four interceptions, and he has also rushed for 451 yards and four scores. Washington has only cracked the 30-point mark once the entire season, and it has been held under 25 points in nine of its last 10 games. New York has won and covered the spread in five of the last seven meetings between these teams.

Why the Commanders can cover

These teams have been trending in opposite directions of late, with Washington being one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season. The Commanders have not allowed more than 21 points since a loss to Dallas in Week 4. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke has gone 5-1 since taking over for the injured Carson Wentz, throwing for 1,169 yards and seven touchdowns.

Heinicke led Washington to a 32-31 upset win over previously unbeaten Philadelphia as an 11-point road underdog in his first divisional game of the year. The Giants are riding their first losing streak of the season and have cooled off on offense, with star running back Saquon Barkley tallying just 61 yards over his last two games. They have lost five straight games against NFC East teams and are going to have trouble turning things around against one of the hottest teams in the league.

