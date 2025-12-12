The Washington Commanders visit the New York Giants in Week 15 in a meeting of historic proportions -- and not good ones. Washington enters on an eight-game losing streak, while New York has lost seven straight. That makes this game just the second divisional matchup since the 1970 merger in which both teams have lost at least seven consecutive games.

Still, there's plenty of intrigue, especially at quarterback. The Giants have dealt with issues at the position all season. After opening the season with Russell Wilson as the starter, the Giants moved onto first-round rookie Jaxson Dart, who has shown plenty of promise but also missed two games with a concussion. Dart then took plenty of hard hits in his return in Week 13, leading some, including commentator Troy Aikman, to wonder about his playing style. Dart said he'll continue to play his brand of football, though the Giants would certainly like him to finish the season strong and, more importantly, healthy.

The Commanders will once again turn to Marcus Mariota after Jayden Daniels re-aggravated his dislocated left elbow. Though Daniels did not suffer any long-term setbacks, the team's doctors advised he sit out Week 15.

Here's how to watch this matchup as well as betting information, keys to the game and a prediction.

Where to watch Giants vs. Commanders live

Date: Sunday, Dec. 14 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 14 | 1 p.m. ET Location: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Giants -2.5, O/U 47.5 (via DraftKings)

Giants vs. Commanders: Need to know

Giants vs. Commanders pick, prediction

The Commanders have been unable to do much of anything defensively this season to disrupt opposing quarterbacks. Dart, meanwhile, has shown plenty of the talent that led to New York moving back into the first round to draft him. He should be in line for another strong performance. The same can't be said for a Washington team that looked completely uncompetitive against Minnesota. Pick: Giants -2.5, Under 47.5