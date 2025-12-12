Giants vs. Commanders prediction: Jaxson Dart leads the way as New York snaps losing streak in NFC East clash
Two NFC East rivals looking to end lengthy losing streaks meet in Week 15
The Washington Commanders visit the New York Giants in Week 15 in a meeting of historic proportions -- and not good ones. Washington enters on an eight-game losing streak, while New York has lost seven straight. That makes this game just the second divisional matchup since the 1970 merger in which both teams have lost at least seven consecutive games.
Still, there's plenty of intrigue, especially at quarterback. The Giants have dealt with issues at the position all season. After opening the season with Russell Wilson as the starter, the Giants moved onto first-round rookie Jaxson Dart, who has shown plenty of promise but also missed two games with a concussion. Dart then took plenty of hard hits in his return in Week 13, leading some, including commentator Troy Aikman, to wonder about his playing style. Dart said he'll continue to play his brand of football, though the Giants would certainly like him to finish the season strong and, more importantly, healthy.
The Commanders will once again turn to Marcus Mariota after Jayden Daniels re-aggravated his dislocated left elbow. Though Daniels did not suffer any long-term setbacks, the team's doctors advised he sit out Week 15.
Here's how to watch this matchup as well as betting information, keys to the game and a prediction.
Where to watch Giants vs. Commanders live
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 14 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Odds: Giants -2.5, O/U 47.5 (via DraftKings)
Giants vs. Commanders: Need to know
- What can Dart show after the bye? The start to Dart's career has been encouraging, especially considering some of the struggles around him. Even absent star wide receiver Malik Nabers and, more recently, running back Cam Skattebo, Dart has thrown for 11 touchdowns to just three interceptions and has 337 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. His touchdown to interception ratio is seventh in the NFL, and he has shown a strong ability to avoid sacks and extend plays. Against one of the NFL's worst defenses -- the Commanders' 8.1 net yards per pass attempt allowed is last in the NFL and 10th-worst since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger -- he should be able to take another step forward.
- Can Abdul Carter finish strong? Dart wasn't the Giants' only 2025 first-round pick. Abdul Carter -- the No. 3 overall pick -- has been a disappointment this season, and he was benched for the start of New York's last game after being late to a team meeting. It wasn't the first time it's happened this season, either. Overall, Carter has just 1.5 sacks this season, though he did get his first one in that most recent game, against the New England Patriots.
- Commanders in search of any bright spots. It's been a nightmare season for the Commanders after reaching the NFC Championship last year, and somehow it got significantly worse in a 31-0 Week 14 loss to the Vikings. It was Washington's largest shutout loss since 1961. And not only did Daniels get hurt, but reliable tight end Zach Ertz tore his ACL. Washington would love to see some of its young players step up. That list could include right tackle Josh Conerly Jr., cornerback Mike Sainristil, tight end Ben Sinnott and others.
Giants vs. Commanders pick, prediction
The Commanders have been unable to do much of anything defensively this season to disrupt opposing quarterbacks. Dart, meanwhile, has shown plenty of the talent that led to New York moving back into the first round to draft him. He should be in line for another strong performance. The same can't be said for a Washington team that looked completely uncompetitive against Minnesota. Pick: Giants -2.5, Under 47.5