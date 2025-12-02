New York Giants rookie pass rusher Abdul Carter was benched for the beginning of a game for the second time in three weeks after he was late to a meeting, per On3Sports.

When the Giants starting defense took the field against the New England Patriots on Monday night, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft was nowhere to be found. However, Carter entered the game in the second quarter, and recorded his first career sack on Drake Maye.

In Week 11, Carter was held out for the opening series vs. the Green Bay Packers. It was reported that the rookie was benched for sleeping through a walkthrough. Carter said this was untrue, and that a schedule change led to his confusion. He claimed he was getting treatment at the time he should have been at practice.

"My mistake was an honest mistake," Carter told ESPN. "I own the fact that it was an honest mistake. I was getting treatment and I told Coach Kafka that, too. But to say I was sleeping at that time just wasn't true. And it also wasn't a trend. This was the only time it happened."

In 12 games played this season with two starts, Carter has recorded 27 tackles, 12 QB hits and one fumble recovery. Considered to be one of the best players in the 2025 NFL Draft, Carter became the third Penn State defensive player to be selected in the top three in the common draft era. He recorded 12 sacks and 24 tackles for loss in his final collegiate season, making him the first FBS player to reach both of those marks since former Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr. did so in 2021.