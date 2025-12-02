Prior to the Giants' Monday night showdown with the Patriots, Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman said that he was worried about Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and his willingness to take care of himself on the football field.

Aikman said that he's hoping that Dart will start to take the proper precautions after he missed New York's previous two games with a concussion. But based off of how Dart played on Monday night and what he said afterward, Aikman probably shouldn't hold his breath.

"I understand the question, but this is football," Dart said. "I'm going to get hit if I'm in the pocket or outside the pocket. I've played this way my whole entire life. It shouldn't be any shocker to anybody if you've followed along with my career. We're not playing soccer out here. You're going to get hit, things happen. It's just part of the game."

Dart absorbed several big hits during New York's 33-15 loss to New England that included a nasty shot by Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss on a running play during the first quarter.

While Dart's talent and toughness can't be questioned, many, including Aikman, are questioning Dart's mentality in terms of taking care of his physical well-being when on the football field. Ironically, Aikman said that Dart's playing style reminds him of Jim McMahon, the former Bears Super Bowl-winning quarterback who enjoyed considerable success before injuries changed the trajectory of his career.

It's safe to say that Aikman doesn't want to see the same thing happen to the Giants' promising young rookie.

"He's too valuable not to have on the field," Aikman said. "I understand it. When the game's on the line, you've gotta do what you've gotta do. But when the game's not on the line, he just has to be able to protect himself a little better than he has.

"I love the toughness, I love the grit that he shows, but it doesn't help anybody if he's not out there."