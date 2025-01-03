Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

I'm not sure how it happened, but the NFL regular season is about to be over. There are only 16 games left on the schedule and they'll be going down over the next two days starting with Browns-Ravens on Saturday afternoon and ending with the Vikings-Lions showdown on Sunday night.

The next time I talk to you, the full NFL playoff field will be set. However, as of right now, it's not set and that's because there are still two more spots up for grabs (if you're wondering what the current playoff picture looks like, you can check that out here).

In today's newsletter, we'll be taking a look at all of the clinching scenarios for those final two spots, plus we'll be making some picks and bold predictions for Week 18

As always, here's your daily reminder to tell all your friends to sign up for the newsletter. To get them signed up, all you have to do is click here. Let's get to the rundown.

1. NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18: Five teams fighting for two spots

Getty Images

As we head into the final week of the 2024 NFL season, there are only two playoff spots up for grabs and there are five teams that will be battling over those spots. Let's take a look at what each team needs to do to get in.

BRONCOS (9-7) vs. Kansas City

Path to the playoffs: The Broncos will clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie against the Chiefs. They'll also get in if the Bengals lose or tie against the Steelers combined with a loss or tie by the Dolphins against the Jets.

DOLPHINS (8-8) at N.Y. Jets

Path to the playoffs: The Dolphins only have one route to the playoffs: They have to win on Sunday against the Jets and the Broncos have to lose. The Dolphins would win a three-way tiebreaker if the Bengals win, so they don't have to worry about what happens in the Cincinnati-Pittsburgh game.

BENGALS (8-8) at Pittsburgh

Path to the playoffs: The Bengals have the toughest road to the playoffs in the AFC: Not only do they have to win on Saturday night against the Steelers, but the Dolphins and Broncos BOTH have to lose.

As for the rest of the AFC, the Ravens can clinch the AFC North with a win over the Browns. If Cleveland somehow pulls off an upset in that game, then the Steelers can clinch the AFC North with a win over the Bengals.

In the NFC, there's only one playoff spot up for grabs and it will go to the winner of the NFC South.

BUCCANEERS (9-7) vs. New Orleans

Path to the playoffs: The Buccaneers will clinch the NFC South title (and a playoff berth) if they beat the Saints on Sunday.

FALCONS (8-8) vs. Carolina

Path to the playoffs: If the Falcons want to get to the playoffs, they have to beat the Panthers on Sunday and then hope that the Saints beat the Buccaneers.

NFC NORTH

Vikings at Lions. This game has huge playoff implications: The winning team will clinch the NFC North and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC while the losing team will enter the postseason as the No. 5 overall seed. If the game ends in a tie, then the Lions will win the division.

Although there are only two playoff spots up for grabs, there's a lot of seeding that still needs to be determined, so there will be plenty of reasons to be watching football all weekend.

If you want to check out all 12 clinching scenarios that are in play during Week 18, you can do that here.

2. NFL records that could fall in Week 18

With the final week of the regular season coming up this weekend, it's become pretty clear that we could see some major NFL records get broken this year. With that in mind, let's take a look at a few of the records that could go down over the next two days.

Here are some of the biggest:

Brock Bowers could break NFL record. The Raiders tight end has already set the NFL record for most receptions by a rookie, and now he could break the all-time record for most receptions by a tight end. Bowers currently has 108 catches going into Sunday's finale against the Chargers and if he catches nine passes, he'll break the NFL record, which is currently held by Zach Ertz, who had 116 receptions with the Eagles in 2018.

The Raiders tight end has already set the NFL record for most receptions by a rookie, and now he could break the all-time record for most receptions by a tight end. Bowers currently has 108 catches going into Sunday's finale against the Chargers and if he catches nine passes, he'll break the NFL record, which is currently held by Zach Ertz, who had 116 receptions with the Eagles in 2018. Mike Evans trying to chase down Jerry Rice. If Evans gets 85 receiving yards against the Panthers, that will give him 1,000 for the season, which will mark the 11th straight year that he's finished with 1,000 yards. That would put him in a tie with Rice, who holds the record for consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with 11.

If Evans gets 85 receiving yards against the Panthers, that will give him 1,000 for the season, which will mark the 11th straight year that he's finished with 1,000 yards. That would put him in a tie with Rice, who holds the record for consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with 11. Ja'Marr Chase going for the triple crown. The Bengals receiver currently leads the NFL in receptions (117), receiving yards (1,612) and receiving touchdowns (16). If he ends the season with the lead in all three categories, that would make him just the fifth player since 1970 to win the receiving triple crown. Chase has a pretty comfortable lead over the next guy in all three categories, so there's a good chance he'll be getting the triple crown.

The Bengals receiver currently leads the NFL in receptions (117), receiving yards (1,612) and receiving touchdowns (16). If he ends the season with the lead in all three categories, that would make him just the fifth player since 1970 to win the receiving triple crown. Chase has a pretty comfortable lead over the next guy in all three categories, so there's a good chance he'll be getting the triple crown. Lamar Jackson on cusp of history. With just 45 passing yards against the Browns on Saturday, Jackson will become the first player in NFL history to finish a season with at least 4,000 passing yards AND 800 rushing yards.

One record that won't be going down is Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record and that's because the Eagles have decided to keep Saquon Barkley on the bench.

3. NFL Week 18 picks: Vikings and Jets pull off upsets

USATSI

It's officially time for your favorite part of the Friday newsletter, which is where I round up five NFL writers and we all make some picks for the upcoming week. Just in case you've forgotten, our five writers are: Pete Prisco, Will Brinson, Jordan Dajani, Tyler Sullivan and myself. It took 17 weeks, but we finally had a week we can be proud of. In Week 17, we went 5-0 straight up and 4-1 against the spread, which means we're now 43-42 ATS and 48-32 straight up on the season.

If you're new here, here's how things work: I'll give you one pick from each writer and then direct you to the rest of their picks. That way, if you like their pick, you'll be able to click over and check out all of their Week 18 picks, but if you hate their pick, you can ignore the rest of their picks and move on with your life.

For more Week 18 NFL picks, you can check out out our CBSSports.com picks hub here.

4. NFL bold predictions for Week 18: Chiefs upset Broncos

After giving you some bold predictions for Week 17 last Friday, Garrett Podell is back with five more for Week 18. And if last week is any indication, he might nail them all. In Week 17, Garrett correctly predicted that the Bengals would beat a team with a winning record for the first time all season.

Let's take a look at two of his bold predictions for Sunday:

1. Carson Wentz leads to Chiefs to upset win over Broncos. "The Chiefs (15-1) are resting numerous key starters in Week 18 since they have nothing to play for, however, the Chiefs will beat a Denver Broncos team (9-7) starved to reach the postseason for the first time since they won Super Bowl 50 back in 2015. ... Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix has run into a late-season, rookie wall as he's thrown six interceptions in the last four games after tossing just six in his first 12 career games. Those struggles plus the Chiefs' sense of calm in close games will be why Kansas City beats them to send them into an early offseason for the ninth year in a row."

"The Chiefs (15-1) are resting numerous key starters in Week 18 since they have nothing to play for, however, the Chiefs will beat a Denver Broncos team (9-7) starved to reach the postseason for the first time since they won Super Bowl 50 back in 2015. ... Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix has run into a late-season, rookie wall as he's thrown six interceptions in the last four games after tossing just six in his first 12 career games. Those struggles plus the Chiefs' sense of calm in close games will be why Kansas City beats them to send them into an early offseason for the ninth year in a row." 2. Baker Mayfield breaks Tom Brady's Tampa Bay record for most TD passes in a season. "If Mayfield throws five, that would give him 44 passing touchdowns in 2024 -- a figure that would break Brady's Buccaneers single-season record of 43 that he set back in 2021. Mayfield has a much more motivating factor driving him in Week 18 than just stats: his Buccaneers can clinch the NFC South division title with a win over the Saints."

Podell made a total of five bold predictions for Week 18, and you can check out all of them here.

5. 10 crazy predictions for the 2025 offseason

The offseason will officially be starting next week for more than half the NFL. Since we're going to see so many teams go into offseason mode starting on Monday, we thought we'd also go into offseason mode right now by offering some crazy predictions for the 2025 NFL offseason.

With that in mind, Jordan Dajani came up with a few crazy predictions for the offseason:

1. Raiders hire Deion Sanders. "I don't doubt that Sanders wants to remain at Colorado and continue to build something special, but the call of the NFL is impossible to ignore. New Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and his crew pitch Sanders about taking the Raiders job after Vegas surprisingly fires Antonio Pierce. They sell Sanders on "Sin City," how the Raiders are a sleeping giant and explain how ownership will build a support system they claim will guarantee success."

2. Raiders trade up for Shedeur Sanders. "Part of the Raiders' pitch to Deion will be the idea to trade up to the No. 1 overall pick to select his son, Shedeur Sanders. Vegas needs a franchise quarterback anyway, and Sanders is viewed by many as the best in this class. The Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year completed 74% of his passes for a conference-leading 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. And keep in mind that Tom Brady knows Shedeur, and has apparently mentored him for years."

3. Garrett Wilson gets traded to the Broncos. "Garrett Wilson's future with the New York Jets is unclear at this point, and if he's available via trade, every team with a WR1 need should be calling about him. ... Our prediction is that Wilson is dealt to the Broncos to serve as Bo Nix's new No. 1 wideout. Someone who can both stretch the field, and move the chains with his ability to dodge defenders."

4. Colts hire Mike Vrabel. "Shane Steichen being fired this offseason would be surprising. He went 9-8 in his first season as head coach with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, and engineered a breakout season for running back Zack Moss. However, in 2024, Anthony Richardson has struggled, Joe Flacco has been terrible and the defense looks like one of the worst in the league. Who will replace Steichen? How about a former rival in Mike Vrabel! The former Titans head coach fits the 'leader of men' box that Jim Irsay wants to check, and he will even give Vrabel some roster control as he attempts to right the ship."

5. Tee Higgins signs with the Commanders. "Since Washington hit on Jayden Daniels, general manager Adam Peters understands his "Super Bowl window" is open right now. ... Our prediction is that Washington signs former Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins in free agency to a four-year, $108 million deal that carries an AAV of $27 million. That would put Higgins in the top 10 of highest-paid wide receivers currently."

To see Jordan's full story, which includes a total of 10 crazy predictions, be sure to click here.

6. Extra points: Jets start coaching search off with two big names

Getty Images

It's been a busy 24 hours in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.