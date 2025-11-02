The Jacksonville Jaguars will have to finish out their Week 9 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders without former No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker, as he was ejected for throwing a punch in the third quarter.

As Daniel Carlson knocked through a 24-yard field goal to give the Raiders a 9-6 lead, Walker threw a nasty punch at offensive linemen Stone Forsythe. It's unclear why, but both Walker and Forsythe were penalized for personal fouls. Walker, however, was also ejected.

Check out what happened, here:

Walker was fined $11,817 last year for fighting against the Minnesota Vikings, although he was not ejected. So far this season, the Georgia product has recorded 14 combined tackles, two sacks and five QB hits in six games played.

Last month, we saw Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch receive a one-game suspension for sparking a melee following a prime-time loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Walker could face some form of discipline for his actions on Sunday as well.