Jermaine Gresham's random act of kindness saves passenger from missing her flight
'There are good people in this world,' Delilah Cassidy tweeted after Gresham's gesture
"Stick to sports" is a familiar refrain whenever athletes make news away from the fields or courts. That news is almost always divisive, usually along cultural or racial lines. However this story, which features a random act of kindness, is why players -- and those who cover them -- shouldn't always stick to sports.
Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham was about to board a flight when he noticed that a woman was about to miss that same flight because she was unable to pay the $50 checked-bag fee. That woman, Delilah Cassidy, recounted her story on Twitter.
"WOW okay so the most amazing thing just happened to me and I can't help but share it with the world," she began. "American Airlines instituted a new policy where you have to pay to take a carry-on onto the plane. Which is ridiculous but off topic.
"I consolidate my bags into one and they measure it and say it's just a little too big. They proceed to charge me $50, except they only take credit card, no cash. Since I just got back from Europe all my cards are being declined as Chase doesn't know I'm back.
"They tell me that I'm going to have to miss the flight and head back to the ticket counter to pay down there. I'm pleading, devastated after a long day of travel. Then, this man walks up and says, 'How much is it?' They tell him $50 and he says 'I got it.'
"I'm astonished and tell him it's fine not to worry and he hands the lady his card as the American Airlines employees stand in silence shocked by this man's generosity. They swipe the card and he tells me to have a great flight and hop on board.
"I'm crying as I write this and as I board the flight. This man was an angel. I stop him as he's sitting in first class and try to give him my money but he just shook me off and told me to pay it forward."
By now, you know how this ends.
"My heart is so happy," Cassidy tweeted. "There are good people in this world. Be that person for someone because I know after this I sure will be."
