New York Jets legend and former Ohio State First Team All-American Nick Mangold needs a kidney, and he's reaching out to the public for help. The 41-year-old former center posted a message on social media Tuesday announcing that a genetic defect has led to chronic kidney disease, and that he's undergoing dialysis.

Mangold needs a kidney donor with type O blood. Read his full statement below:

"This isn't an easy message to share, but I want to be open about what's been happening with me and my health. In 2006, I was diagnosed with a genetic defect that has led to chronic kidney disease. After a rough summer, I'm undergoing dialysis as we look for a kidney transplant. I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time. Unfortunately, I do not have any family able to donate at this time, so this is why I'm reaching out to you, our NY Jets and Ohio State communities. I am in need of a kidney donor with type O blood. If you are willing to find out if you could be a match and donate a kidney to me please go to this site https://columbiasurgery.org/kidney-transplant and click the link to indicate I WANT TO DONATE MY KIDNEY. Use my full name, Nicholas Mangold, and my birthday, 1/13/1984. I am deeply grateful to anyone that would consider donating. Most of all, I'm thankful for my family, who have been my rock every step of the way. This situation has reminded me how lucky I am to have such an amazing family, friends, and community behind me. While this has been a tough stretch, I'm staying positive and focused on the path ahead. I'm looking forward to better days and getting back to full strength soon. I'll see you all at MetLife Stadium & The Shoe very soon."

Mangold played at Ohio State from 2002-05, and was selected by the Jets with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. He made seven Pro Bowls and twice became a First Team All-Pro. Mangold played 164 career games over 11 NFL seasons with the Jets, and retired in 2018. In 2022, the Jets inducted Mangold into their Ring of Honor.