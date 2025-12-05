After two brutal starts to the season, both squads are no longer in the laughing stock zone. But by no means does that suggest that they've figured it out either. The Miami Dolphins began 2025 1-6, but are now 5-7 after a three-game winning streak, while the 3-9 New York Jets lost their first seven, but have also rebounded with three wins in their last five games.

The Dolphins are coming off a 21-17 win over the New Orleans Saints, their fourth win in their last five games. The Jets are coming off a win of their own, a 27-24 decision over the Atlanta Falcons on Nick Folk's 56-yard field goal as time expired. On Sunday, Miami will try to take the season series for the second time in three seasons after notching a 27-21 victory in Florida on Sept. 29.

Any chance the Jets might have will involve Tyrod Taylor continuing to be a spark for a team that was languishing with Justin Fields at quarterback. In a season with few bright spots, Taylor helming a win isn't nothing. But the real key will be how coach Aaron Glenn intends to limit the damage in the run game given both how much of a liability it has been for New York's defense and how much success Miami's offense has had with it. Specifically, De'Von Achane has been running all over teams, racking up more than 425 yards rushing over the last three weeks.

Below, we outline how to watch Jets vs. Dolphins with some keys to the game, betting information and a prediction.

Where to watch Jets vs. Dolphins live

Date: Sunday, Dec. 7 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 7 | 1 p.m. ET Location: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Dolphins -2.5, O/U 41.5 (via DraftKings)

Jets vs. Dolphins: Need to know

Playoff elimination on the line. Forget J-E-T-S. A New York loss or a tie actually spells E-L-I-M-I-N-A-T-I-O-N from playoff contention. The Jets own the league's longest playoff drought at 14 consecutive, and whether that grows to a 15th year on Sunday or later this season with games against the Jaguars, Patriots or Bills, it just feels I-N-E-V-I-T-A-B-L-E.

Will New York find a way to stop the run? Opposing running backs have feasted on the Jets this season, with the Falcons' Bijan Robinson (142 rushing yards last week) being just the latest example. The Dolphins will try to exploit that as their ground game has been key to their recent success. De'Von Achane has been going bonkers as of late, averaging 143.6. rushing yards during the Miami's three-game win streak. He had 99 yards in their Sept. 29 meeting.

Opposing running backs have feasted on the Jets this season, with the Falcons' Bijan Robinson (142 rushing yards last week) being just the latest example. The Dolphins will try to exploit that as their ground game has been key to their recent success. De'Von Achane has been going bonkers as of late, averaging 143.6. rushing yards during the Miami's three-game win streak. He had 99 yards in their Sept. 29 meeting. So you're saying there's a chance. The AFC East crown will reside either New England or Buffalo as the 11-2 Patriots and 8-4 Bills are clearly the class of the division, but Miami still does hold the faintest of paths to the postseason. The Dolphins sit at No. 11 in the AFC standings, just behind the 6-6 Kansas City Chiefs, and has an outside chance -- if everything breaks right -- to reach the playoffs. Of course, that will almost certainly need to be accompanied by running the table with home wins versus Cincinnati and Tampa Bay, a Dec. 15 road win at Pittsburgh and a Jan. 4 road win at Foxborough. Sooooooo ....

The AFC East crown will reside either New England or Buffalo as the 11-2 Patriots and 8-4 Bills are clearly the class of the division, but Miami still does hold the faintest of paths to the postseason. The Dolphins sit at No. 11 in the AFC standings, just behind the 6-6 Kansas City Chiefs, and has an outside chance -- if everything breaks right -- to reach the playoffs. Of course, that will almost certainly need to be accompanied by running the table with home wins versus Cincinnati and Tampa Bay, a Dec. 15 road win at Pittsburgh and a Jan. 4 road win at Foxborough. Sooooooo .... Wether weather will be a factor. The Dolphins hold the all-time series edge 62–57–1 and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (who owns a 6-0 mark against New York as a starter) is even better than Dan Marino (gasp!) who was 17-13 in that department. But here's the thing -- Tagovailoa is 0-7 in his career when the temperature at kickoff is 46 degrees or colder and day's high temp at the stadium is only expected to reach the low 40s.

Jets vs. Dolphins prediction, pick

Divisional games always mean more, so I expect a hard-fought battle from both sides -- especially from a Jets team that has quietly been playing better as of late. Still, in the end I see the Dolphins, despite their 1-4 road record, continuing their winning streak. The December weather might bother Tagovailoa, but New York likely won't have an answer for Achane. Pick: Dolphins -2.5, Over 41.5