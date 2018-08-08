Martavis Bryant is apparently having some problems learning the Raiders playbook

If the Raiders felt like they were getting a steal when they traded for Martavis Bryant back in April, they're probably not feeling the same way now after roughly two weeks of training camp.

Not only has Bryant been a disappointment in camp, but apparently, he's had a tough time learning the team's playbook. During a segment on NFL Network this week, former Raiders wide receiver James Jones said that Bryant's inability to learn the playbook has been a source of frustration for the team's coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Greg Olson.

"I just had a chance to speak with Coach Olson and he said talent-wise, there's probably nobody that can compete with [Bryant] talent-wise," Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. "But they said he's not picking up the playbook, and that's the reason of a little frustration right now because they want to get him on the field but he's not able to grasp the playbook yet."

Bryant is coming along so slowly that the team has basically had to put him on training wheels.

"They've only got him lining up in one spot to try to slow it down and help him out," Jones said. "They need him to pick it up."

Olson isn't the only Raiders coach who has expressed frustration with Bryant. Over the weekend, Jon Gruden also sounded slightly exasperated with the team's new receiver.

"He's got to get out here and play better," Gruden said Saturday, via the San Francisco Examiner. "He's got to get out here. He's in a competitive situation, and right now, a lot of the other receivers have had a nice camp. He's just got to learn the offense. He's got to stay out here. He's had some illnesses. He's got to get on the field."

With a receiving unit that includes Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson, Ryan Switzer and Seth Roberts, Gruden made it clear that Bryant has to be better if he wants to get on the field.

"He's in a competitive situation. Nothing's going to be given to anybody," Gruden said. "Doesn't matter how you got here or what your history card says. We need everybody to understand that the best players are going to play, and he's got to be more consistent. I'm confident he will."

If Bryant can eventually figure out the playbook, he could eventually turn into a weapon for the Raiders. Although he missed the 2016 season due to a suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, he did return in 2017, when he had totaled 603 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games with the Steelers. The deep threat also has a career-average of 15.2 yards per catch. Of course, none of the matters if he can't get on the field, because if he can't get on the field, then he can't help the Raiders.