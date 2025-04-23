The 2024 New York Giants were, to put it mildly, kind of a disaster.

They finished the season with a 3-14 record, ranking in the bottom 10 in just about every category on both offense and defense. They got abominable quarterback play from whomever they put under center, whether it was Daniel Jones or Tommy DeVito or Drew Lock or Tim Boyle. They topped 30 points just once all season, and scored 20 or more only five times in 17 games.

Their defense was better than the offense, but not by so much that it made the team competitive. Despite employing a strong defensive line including one of the very best players in the NFL (Dexter Lawrence), the Giants could not stop the run, could not successfully pressure opposing passers into mistakes and could not keep other teams off the scoreboard.

The one time they were able to successfully run something resembling an NFL offense, it actually came back to hurt the team.

Because the Giants secured a rollicking 45-33 win over the Colts late in the season, they're picking third in the upcoming NFL Draft rather than first. And because they are picking third, they might not have a chance to solve the biggest problem on their roster: the lack of a clear answer at quarterback.

They made some moves to fill other needs in free agency, even bringing in a pair of options -- albeit wholly uninspiring ones -- to potentially start under center if they're unable to find their new quarterback of the future in this draft class, but heading into the draft, this is still a roster that has a whole lot of, well, holes.

Let's take a look at what's on New York's plate heading into the draft.

New York Giants team needs

New York Giants draft picks 2025

Overall selections: 8

New York Giants mock drafts, projections

R.J. White: Abdul Carter ... Carter is around -250 to go third following the Travis Hunter-to-Cleveland buzz picking up steam over a week ago. At this point it seems likely we know the exact order of the first three picks.

Chris Trapasso: Abdul Carter ... This is a premier prospect and a premium position. Carter comes without any rumored maturity red flags, and can beat blockers in a variety of ways around the corner.

Ryan Wilson: Travis Hunter ... Hunter is the best athlete -- and the best player -- in this draft class. We've had otherworldly cornerbacks and wide receivers in previous classes but he's a two-fer, able to dominate on both sides of the ball and take over games. The big question: where will the team that drafts him want him to play? And if it's, say, at cornerback, how big will be the package of offensive plays for Hunter. Because lining up for 120 snaps a game, like he's done for the Buffs, isn't sustainable in the NFL.

