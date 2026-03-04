With NFL free agency contract negotiation window opening March 9 at noon ET, CBS Sports is providing a position-by-position look at the free agent landscape. Recently, the running back market has been turbulent. In 2023, amid Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs getting franchise tagged and Jonathan Taylor's frustration with the Colts, the top running backs expressed frustration and even held a meeting to discuss what could be done. In 2024, Barkley and Derrick Henry got big free agency deals. In 2025, Christian McCaffrey returned to superstardom and Kenneth Walker III won Super Bowl MVP. Now, with Walker among several notable names set to hit free agency, the outcomes this offseason could be fascinating as well. Meanwhile, Breece Hall becomes one of the highest-paid running backs thanks to his franchise tag with the Jets.

Top five free agent running backs

Kenneth Walker III SEA • RB • #9 Att 221 Yds 1027 TD 5 FL 0 Age: 25 View Profile

Kenneth Walker III's outstanding postseason came at the perfect time for his bank account. No Super Bowl MVP has changed teams in two decades, but Walker could very well be the first. He showed his excellent combination of patience (led NFL in time behind the line of scrimmage per run), athleticism (second in tackle avoidance rate) and explosiveness (second in explosive rush rate), and that is an enticing combination. Walker's weaknesses are his inconsistency -- he ranked 18th in rushing success rate among players with at least 200 rushes -- and his pass protection, but his game-breaking abilities are undeniable. His free agency is quite intriguing given his huge playoff run and his unique running style.

Travis Etienne JAC • RB • #1 Att 260 Yds 1107 TD 7 FL 0 Age: 27 View Profile

Travis Etienne Jr. posted at least 1,399 yards from scrimmage in three of his four healthy NFL seasons (he missed his entire rookie year), and he handled at least 250 touches in all three of those seasons. He wasn't particularly successful down-in and down-out (42.7% rushing success rate, 16th out of 21 players with 200 rushes), nor was he particularly explosive (19th out of that same 21 in explosives rush rate). But he is a capable pass catcher who shows some burst, and his nose for the end zone can't be discounted. Etienne's big-play numbers don't match his speed, and when he gets space, he can really make things happen.

Rico Dowdle CAR • RB • #5 Att 236 Yds 1076 TD 6 FL 1 Age: 27 View Profile

After 529 yards from scrimmage across his first four NFL seasons, Rico Dowdle has 2,701 over his last two. After leaving the Cowboys for a one-year deal in Carolina, Dowdle put forward a monstrous middle of the season before a quiet finish. After 130 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Week 10, Dowdle never reached 60 yards in a game again. He had just five carries for 9 yards in the season-ending Wild Card loss to the Rams. A bruiser with some burst -- his 8.5% explosive rush rate was eighth among 21 players with at least 200 carries -- Dowdle runs violently. Though he turns 28 before the season begins, he only has two years of NFL wear and tear on his body.

Kenneth Gainwell PIT • RB • #14 Att 114 Yds 537 TD 5 FL 1 Age: 26 View Profile

After spending four years as a backup in Philadelphia, Kenneth Gainwell got to shine in Pittsburgh splitting time with Jaylen Warren and putting up career highs across the board. Gainwell's biggest value was as a pass catcher; he recorded the fourth-most receptions and fifth-most receiving yards among running backs, a major boon considering Aaron Rodgers' propensity to get the ball out quickly. Gainwell was also a dependable runner with some legit make-you-miss ability. He isn't a bell cow, but he showed well in two games Warren missed, too.

Rachaad White TB • RB • #1 Att 132 Yds 572 TD 4 FL 0 Age: 27 View Profile

Rachaad White went for 1,539 yards from scrimmage on massive volume in 2023 but saw his role greatly reduced in 2024 and 2025, even though his efficiency actually ticked up. In fact, among 52 running backs with at least 100 carries last year, White was 11th in rushing success rate (51.5% -- by far a career high). In some aspects, 2025 was his best yet, as he not only ran for at least 5 yards on a career-high 39% of his carries, but his 11.4% of carries that went for 0 or negative yards was a career low.

White is a tricky evaluation. He has some clear talent, and at 6-foot and 214 pounds, he has the bulk to handle a lot of carries. He doesn't always play at that size, though, and NFL Next Gen Stats had him at -0.22 yards over expected per carry, one of the league's worst numbers. For what it's worth, though, teammate Bucky Irving was second-worst in the NFL at -0.74. White basically said goodbye to Tampa Bay as soon as his season was over.

One more to keep an eye on

Tyler Allgeier ATL • RB • #25 Att 143 Yds 514 TD 8 FL 0 Age: 25 View Profile

Tyler Allgeier had a 1,000-yard season as a fifth-round rookie. Then the Falcons drafted Bijan Robinson, and Allgeier has been a backup with an injury replacement start here or there. He had arguably his worst season in 2025, with his 3.6 yards per attempt a career low. Still, he's just 25, and he runs with power and vision. He has zero NFL fumbles on 737 touches. He could be an early-down option for a running back-needy team.

Five teams to watch

The Chiefs desperately need to upgrade their running back room after having the NFL's least explosive runners for the second straight year. Plus, both Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are free agents.

desperately need to upgrade their running back room after having the NFL's least explosive runners for the second straight year. Plus, both Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are free agents. Texans running backs had the third-worst success rate in the NFL and were also 27th in explosive rush rate. Woody Marks had a solid debut for a fifth-round pick, but Joe Mixon's future is up in the air, and Nick Chubb is set to be a free agent.

running backs had the third-worst success rate in the NFL and were also 27th in explosive rush rate. Woody Marks had a solid debut for a fifth-round pick, but Joe Mixon's future is up in the air, and Nick Chubb is set to be a free agent. If any Walker or Etienne leave, the Seahawks and Jaguars automatically join this list.

One big question

Who are the diamonds in the rough?

With a few exceptions, NFL teams have a by-committee running back approach, whether that's due to coaching preference, skill differences, "hot hand" belief or other strategies. Hence, there have been plenty of under-the-radar running backs who land in a new spot and take on a large role immediately; Javonte Williams, Dowdle and Gainwell were prime examples last year. Is there another running back not yet listed who could land a big role?

JK Dobbins was having an excellent, efficient season in Denver before yet another injury curtailed his season. Isiah Pacheco, Jerome Ford, Keaton Mitchell, Sean Tucker, Jaleel McLaughlin, Michael Carter, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Bam Knight and Emanuel Wilson are all 26 or younger and flashed. There's a good chance one or more ends up being a notable piece of a playoff team in 2026.