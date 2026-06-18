Free agent Stefon Diggs keeps eye on Commanders: 'Back home' fans still matter

The Washington Commanders are one of the teams that interests free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs, a Maryland native who was released by the New England Patriots in March to create financial flexibility for the franchise amid battery charges that were eventually resolved with a not guilty verdict.

Widely linked to the Commanders in recent weeks, Diggs recently told Fox 5 that Washington makes a lot of sense given his local connection.

"I never realized how many fans [there] was back home until I was a free agent and people are like, 'Are you going to come back home?' Especially when they see me back [here]," Diggs said. "I've been living here for my whole life. I've been living here for 10 years. They was just like, 'Oh, we never see you.' I was like, man, y'all wasn't looking.

"It's a lot of hopes. We're kind of figuring out, working through some things. I did have a small piece of me like, damn, it would be great to come home and play and play in front of the fans I used to play in front of as a young adolescent in college and just kind of doing something for the city. That definitely would be a moment. Hopefully, things do work out. We'll see how it goes, but I'm kind of open right now."

Terry McLaurin is back as the Commanders' No. 1 option in the passing game, but there's no true secondary threat — or a complementary piece — for Jayden Daniels and Co. after Washington opted not to re-sign Deebo Samuel to a long-term extension following his only season with the franchise.

Diggs grew up in Gaithersburg, about a 40-minute drive to the Commanders' Northwest Stadium in Landover.

"That's one of the first things I thought about like, damn, if I wanted to come back and play for my hometown team," Diggs said. "I just had that same kind of energy when I chose to go to the University of Maryland. So I was just like, damn, it would be a thing. It would definitely be a thing if that kind of worked out. So, we'll see, we'll see. We're not ruling it out."

Even at this stage of his career, Diggs remains one of the NFL's most polished route runners and would immediately give Daniels another reliable target capable of winning in one-on-one situations.

What makes the fit especially intriguing for both team and player is how Diggs' skill set meshes with McLaurin's repertoire. Defenses already have to account for McLaurin's ability to stretch the field and create explosive plays, which could leave Diggs working favorable matchups underneath and in intermediate routes.

Washington wouldn't need Diggs to be a 1,100-yard receiver anymore after he eclipsed that feat five consecutive seasons from 2019-2023 with the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills. Instead, he'd be asked to move the chains, create separation on critical downs and provide veteran leadership in a young offense that includes Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown, Van Jefferson and third-round pick Antonio Williams out of Clemson at the position.

For a team trying to maximize Daniels' development and contend in the NFC, Diggs could be the ideal No. 2 target. The Baltimore Ravens, given their local ties to Diggs, are another team within reported potential landing spots.

Possible return to Patriots?

Given Diggs' production in New England coming off last season's 1,013-yard, four-touchdown campaign, coach Mike Vrabel said earlier this month returning to the franchise was a possibility.

Three of Diggs' five 100-yard outings last fall came down the stretch as the Patriots went worst to first in the AFC East and ultimately came up short against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. New England has since traded for former Philadelphia Eagles standout A.J. Brown and feels good about its core with Drake Maye returning under center.

"I wouldn't say anything is off the table," Vrabel said when asked directly about the team's interest in bringing Diggs back. "We would want to add anybody that could help us. I'm not gonna give a percentage on it, but I think we're happy with where we're at right now with the numbers and the people in the receiver room.

"I appreciate Stefon as a person and as a player and what he did for us last year. I'll value that. Helped us win football games, helped us get to where we got, but right now I don't think that that's something that, you know, that we are exploring, but I would never say no."