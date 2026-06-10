Mike Vrabel addresses possible Stefon Diggs return to Patriots as WR remains a free agent

Stefon Diggs was one of the linchpins of the New England Patriots breaking out in 2025, winning the AFC, and appearing in Super Bowl LX. However, his tenure proved to be a mere one-season flash after New England released the veteran wideout at the start of the offseason to create financial flexibility. Or has it?

Diggs' departure began an overhaul at the position for the Patriots, who added Romeo Doubs in free agency and recently executed a blockbuster trade for A.J. Brown. While the top of the receiver depth chart has changed in Foxborough, Diggs has continued to linger on the free agent market and remains unsigned. Because he's still out there to be signed -- likely at a much cheaper rate than what he was set to cost under his previous deal with the Patriots -- there's been some speculation about a possible reunion.

"I wouldn't say anything is off the table," head coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday when asked directly about the team's interest in bringing Diggs back. "We would want to add anybody that could help us. I'm not gonna give a percentage on it, but I think we're happy with where we're at right now with the numbers and the people in the receiver room.

"I appreciate Stefon as a person and as a player and what he did for us last year. I'll value that. Helped us win football games, helped us get to where we got, but right now I don't think that that's something that, you know, that we are exploring, but I would never say no."

Stefon Diggs NE • WR • #8 TAR 102 REC 85 REC YDs 1013 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Last season, Diggs led the Patriots in receptions (85) and receiving yards (1,013). He also became the first 1,000-yard receiver for the franchise since Julian Edelman in 2019. Diggs' contributions also extended beyond the field and into the locker room, as he became one of the more prominent vocal leaders on the AFC Championship squad.

Really, he was released because his base salary was set to increase from $2.9 million in 2025 to $20.6 million in 2026 and 2027, not because of a dislike for the player or his impact. That is likely why Vrabel is keeping the door slightly ajar.

Do the Patriots need Stefon Diggs?

The quick answer is no. New England is suddenly pretty deep at the receiver position, particularly after signing Doubs and trading for Brown this offseason. Brown will serve as the No. 1 option and top deep threat for the Patriots, while Doubs will come in and likely adopt the role that has been left by Diggs in the short and intermediate area of the field. When you also account for Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas, and Efton Chism III, the stable is crowded as it is before factoring in a possible Diggs return.

Patriots WR depth chart





A.J. Brown Kayshon Boutte Efton Chism III Jimmy Kibble* Mack Hollins Kyle Williams Jeremiah Webb Cameron Dorner* Romeo Doubs DeMario Douglas Nick DeGennaro* Kyle Dixon*

*Rookie

That said, the longer Diggs continues to sit on the market, the cheaper he likely becomes. Naturally, that makes a reunion more palatable, and if New England trades Kayshon Boutte at some point this summer (something that has been speculated since acquiring Brown), maybe Diggs could factor in as a third option/depth piece.

Should Diggs want to return to New England?

It really depends on what Diggs is looking for at this stage of his career. He's set to turn 33 in the middle of next season, and if he's content with being a second-tier target for a contender, reuniting with the Patriots could make some sense.

On the flip side, if Diggs wants to have the lion's share of the targets somewhere, he's better off waiting things out at this stage. With minicamps ongoing and training camp on the horizon, there will likely be an injury that pops up, which could create a bigger opportunity for Diggs than what he'd have in New England.

After playing in Josh McDaniels' offense last season, Diggs can, in theory, slow play his free agency to see if a bigger role emerges due to injury or another circumstance. If it doesn't, he could explore a return to the Patriots, where he can plug right back into an offense he knows and with a quarterback with whom he already has a rapport.