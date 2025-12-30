New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs faces charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery in connection with a Dec. 2 incident, according to CBS Boston's review of paperwork filed in Dedham District County Court. Diggs' attorneys appeared Tuesday in court.

"The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs," the Patriots said in a statement. "Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."

Diggs is scheduled to be in court Friday, Jan. 23 for his arraignment. That date falls two days before the AFC Championship Game.

"We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club," the NFL said in a statement. "We have no further comment at this time."

This news comes less than a week before New England caps its 2025 regular season at home against the Miami Dolphins. The 13-3 Patriots already clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs by winning the AFC East, and could still capture the No. 1 seed if they beat Miami and the Denver Broncos lose to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Diggs is an important piece for New England as it eyes its first postseason run since 2021. He emerged as quarterback Drake Maye's favorite target in what represents his first season back from an ACL tear.

The veteran Diggs, who has 970 yards receiving on the year, is just 30 yards away from becoming New England's first 1,000-yard receiver since Julian Edelman in 2019. He comes off a six-catch, 101-yard performance against the New York Jets. His 82 receptions for 970 yards are both team highs.

Diggs is in the first year of a three-year contract worth $69 million.