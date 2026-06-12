Stefon Diggs landing spots: Commanders, Ravens among fits after NFL closes investigation

Veteran wideout Stefon Diggs faced multiple off-field obstacles in the offseason. Following his release from the New England Patriots, Diggs stood trial on charges of felony strangulation, plus misdemeanor assault and battery. That meant he could face potential punishment from the league as well.

In May, Diggs was found not guilty of assaulting his private chef. The NFL informed the free agent pass-catcher Friday that it closed its own investigation, as there was insufficient evidence to support a suspension for violating the personal conduct policy, ESPN reported. Diggs has been cleared both on and off the field, and can sign with a new team at any time.

Diggs led the Patriots in receiving last season with 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns, as New England went 14-3 and made Super Bowl LX. Diggs is a four-time Pro Bowler, and led the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards in 2020 during his first season with the Buffalo Bills. At 32 years old, Diggs probably isn't going to put up 1,500 yards receiving in a single season again, but he showed the capability last year of helping any offense. Diggs was the Patriots' first 1,000-yard receiver since 2019, and registered the second-highest catch percentage by a wide receiver in the last 45 seasons (83.3%), according to CBS Sports Research, trailing just Michael Thomas' 2018 campaign with the New Orleans Saints (85%).

The Patriots seemingly closed the door on bringing Diggs back into the fold. New England traded for former Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown, and Mike Vrabel said recently that they are happy with their current wide receiving corps. With Diggs completely cleared, let's examine a few potential landing spots for him.

The Washington Commanders could use another wide receiver. Adam Peters drafted Clemson slot weapon Antonio Williams, but it's fair to wonder if Jayden Daniels has enough talent at wideout to support another NFC Championship run.

Deebo Samuel, who is no longer with the team, led the Commanders in receiving last year with 727 yards. That ranked No. 42 in the NFL. Terry McLaurin put together the worst season of his career with 582 yards receiving in 10 games played, as he struggled to stay healthy. If Washington's WR1 has another season like that, this Commanders passing attack is doomed. Diggs is also a DMV man and played his high school ball 13 miles north of Washington D.C. before starring at the University of Maryland.

We can keep with the Maryland theme here and talk about the Baltimore Ravens, who have been a favorite landing spot for several notable veteran wideouts such as DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham Jr. and DeSean Jackson. Teaming up with Lamar Jackson and this new-look offense led by Declan Doyle could be intriguing. This is also a young room, as rookies Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt could be asked to contribute right off the bat.

Despite the coaching turnover, the Ravens are expected to be the best team in the AFC this season.

Speaking of the Los Angeles Rams, they are a team that's all-in for a Super Bowl in 2026. Not only did they bolster the secondary with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, but they also traded for superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett -- who just recorded an NFL-record 23 sacks last season.

The Rams had the No. 1 offense in the league last year with MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford and star wideouts Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Despite that talented room, the Rams showed interest in A.J. Brown earlier this offseason, so they could still be in the market for a new weapon. Diggs isn't the same player as Brown, but he could join a loaded offense and chase a ring with the Rams. Maybe Aaron Donald comes out of retirement to do the same.

The San Francisco 49ers did add Mike Evans and De'Zhaun Stribling, but they would be wise to add more depth at wideout. San Francisco had the most games missed due to injury by any playoff team last year, and Ricky Pearsall was a part of that. The former first-round pick played in just nine games this past season, and there's no more Jauan Jennings to step up in his place. We also know Evans is about to turn 33-years-old and has dealt with some hamstring issues in the past. Kyle Shanahan should be open to adding another versatile veteran to help Brock Purdy's passing attack.

Here's an interesting landing spot. Diggs said himself he was close to joining the Denver Broncos last offseason. There, he could reunite with his former teammate in Davis Webb -- who just got promoted to offensive coordinator and play-caller for Sean Payton.

The Broncos traded for Jaylen Waddle, but Bo Nix's weaponry could be better. Adding a reliable target like Diggs could be something that helps Denver get over the hump and back to the Super Bowl.