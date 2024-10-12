On Saturday, the NFL published its weekly list of fines. Of the 2,343 plays in Week 5, the NFL found 29 worth an extra financial penalty. We saw Dallas Cowboys defensive back Jourdan Lewis and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens both fined for their dust up at the end of "Sunday Night Football," and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman James Smith-Williams was fined for a hip-drop tackle. But maybe the most interesting fine was issued to Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble.
Tremble was fined for unnecessary roughness, illegal use of the helmet. Last Sunday, he lowered his helmet to initiate contact with Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker. The massive hit injured both players, as Tremble and Brisker are out Week 6 due to concussions.
Insult to injury: The NFL fined #Panthers TE Tommy Tremble $17,083 for unnecessary roughness/use of helmet last week on the play that injured himself and #Bears S Jaquan Brisker.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 12, 2024
Players are allowed to appeal fines. According to the league, fines collected are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support Legends in need and the NFL Foundation to further support the health, safety and wellness of athletes across all levels.
Check out the full list of fines handed down by the NFL for actions from last week:
Week 5 NFL fines
|Player
|Infraction
|Amount
Unsportsmanlike Conduct
|$9,545.00
JD Bertrand, Falcons
Unnecessary Roughness (late hit)
|$4,903.00
James Smith-Williams, Falcons
Unnecessary Roughness (hip-drop tackle)
|$7,180.56
Jaycee Horn, Panthers
Unnecessary Roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing)
|$11,817.00
D.J. Johnson, Panthers
Unnecessary Roughness (late hit)
|$6,948.00
Tommy Tremble, Panthers
Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet)
|$17,083.00
Matt Pryor, Bears
Unnecessary Roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing)
|$6,527.00
Unsportsmanlike Conduct (violent gesture)
|$19,697.00
Trey Hendrickson, Bengals
Roughing the Passer (body weight)
|$16,883.00
Jourdan Lewis, Cowboys
Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting)
|$11,255.00
Donovan Wilson, Cowboys
Unnecessary Roughness (late hit)
|$11,255.00
Unsportsmanlike Conduct
|$14,069.00
Michael Burton, Broncos
Unnecessary Roughness (blindside block)
|$7,653.00
Malcolm Roach, Broncos
Unnecessary Roughness (late hit)
|$11,255.00
Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting)
|$11,255.00
Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting)
|$6,531.00
Andre Cisco, Jaguars
Unsportsmanlike Conduct (violent gesture)
|$14,069.00
Unnecessary Roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing)
|$11,817.00
Roughing the Passer (blow to the head/neck)
|$16,883.00
Malik Washington, Dolphins
Unnecessary Roughness (blindside block)
|$4,694.00
Unnecessary Roughness (horse-collar tackle)
|$9,836.00
Keion White, Patriots
Roughing the Passer (blow to the head/neck)
|$9,836.00
Beanie Bishop, Steelers
Unnecessary Roughness (facemask)
|$4,463.00
George Pickens, Steelers
Unnecessary Roughness (facemask)
|$10,230.00
Unsportsmanlike Conduct
|$14,069.00
Charvarius Ward, 49ers
Unnecessary Roughness (facemask)
|$11,255.00
Unnecessary Roughness
|$11,255.00
Unnecessary Roughness (hit on the defenseless player)
|$6,231.00
Vita Vea, Buccaneers
Unsportsmanlike Conduct (violent gesture)
|$14,069.00