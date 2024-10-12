On Saturday, the NFL published its weekly list of fines. Of the 2,343 plays in Week 5, the NFL found 29 worth an extra financial penalty. We saw Dallas Cowboys defensive back Jourdan Lewis and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens both fined for their dust up at the end of "Sunday Night Football," and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman James Smith-Williams was fined for a hip-drop tackle. But maybe the most interesting fine was issued to Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble.

Tremble was fined for unnecessary roughness, illegal use of the helmet. Last Sunday, he lowered his helmet to initiate contact with Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker. The massive hit injured both players, as Tremble and Brisker are out Week 6 due to concussions.

Check out the play, here:

Players are allowed to appeal fines. According to the league, fines collected are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support Legends in need and the NFL Foundation to further support the health, safety and wellness of athletes across all levels.

Check out the full list of fines handed down by the NFL for actions from last week:

Week 5 NFL fines