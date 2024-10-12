tommy-tremble.jpg
On Saturday, the NFL published its weekly list of fines. Of the 2,343 plays in Week 5, the NFL found 29 worth an extra financial penalty. We saw Dallas Cowboys defensive back Jourdan Lewis and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens both fined for their dust up at the end of "Sunday Night Football," and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman James Smith-Williams was fined for a hip-drop tackle. But maybe the most interesting fine was issued to Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble.

Tremble was fined for unnecessary roughness, illegal use of the helmet. Last Sunday, he lowered his helmet to initiate contact with Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker. The massive hit injured both players, as Tremble and Brisker are out Week 6 due to concussions. 

Check out the play, here:

Players are allowed to appeal fines. According to the league, fines collected are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support Legends in need and the NFL Foundation to further support the health, safety and wellness of athletes across all levels. 

Check out the full list of fines handed down by the NFL for actions from last week: 

Week 5 NFL fines

PlayerInfractionAmount

Trey McBride, Cardinals

Unsportsmanlike Conduct

$9,545.00

JD Bertrand, Falcons

Unnecessary Roughness (late hit)

$4,903.00

James Smith-Williams, Falcons

Unnecessary Roughness (hip-drop tackle)

$7,180.56

Jaycee Horn, Panthers

Unnecessary Roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing)

$11,817.00

D.J. Johnson, Panthers

Unnecessary Roughness (late hit)

$6,948.00

Tommy Tremble, Panthers

Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet)

$17,083.00

Matt Pryor, Bears

Unnecessary Roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing)

$6,527.00

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals

Unsportsmanlike Conduct (violent gesture)

$19,697.00

Trey Hendrickson, Bengals

Roughing the Passer (body weight)

$16,883.00

Jourdan Lewis, Cowboys

Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting)

$11,255.00

Donovan Wilson, Cowboys

Unnecessary Roughness (late hit)

$11,255.00

John Franklin-Myers, Broncos

Unsportsmanlike Conduct

$14,069.00

Michael Burton, Broncos

Unnecessary Roughness (blindside block)

$7,653.00

Malcolm Roach, Broncos

Unnecessary Roughness (late hit)

$11,255.00

Dalton Schultz, Texans

Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting)

$11,255.00

Tank Bigsby, Jaguars

Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting)

$6,531.00

Andre Cisco, Jaguars

Unsportsmanlike Conduct (violent gesture)

$14,069.00

Tershawn Wharton, Chiefs

Unnecessary Roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing)

$11,817.00

Jalen Ramsey, Dolphins

Roughing the Passer (blow to the head/neck)

$16,883.00

Malik Washington, Dolphins

Unnecessary Roughness (blindside block)

$4,694.00

Keion White, Patriots

Unnecessary Roughness (horse-collar tackle)

$9,836.00

Keion White, Patriots

Roughing the Passer (blow to the head/neck)

$9,836.00

Beanie Bishop, Steelers

Unnecessary Roughness (facemask)

$4,463.00

George Pickens, Steelers

Unnecessary Roughness (facemask)

$10,230.00

Dre Greenlaw, 49ers

Unsportsmanlike Conduct

$14,069.00

Charvarius Ward, 49ers

Unnecessary Roughness (facemask)

$11,255.00

DK Metcalf, Seahawks

Unnecessary Roughness

$11,255.00

K.J. Britt, Buccaneers

Unnecessary Roughness (hit on the defenseless player)

$6,231.00

Vita Vea, Buccaneers

Unsportsmanlike Conduct (violent gesture)

$14,069.00