SAN FRANCISCO -- The Super Bowl might be the biggest thing on the NFL calendar this weekend, but it's definitely not the only thing. The league will also be handing out its biggest awards and that will be going down Thursday night at the 15th annual NFL Honors show.

During the two-hour ceremony, which will be hosted by Jon Hamm, the NFL will be unveiling the winner of every award from MVP to Comeback Player of the Year to Coach of the Year. We'll also see the Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year get crowned.

This year's show should definitely provide some drama and that's because there's a lot of mystery surrounding several of the awards. Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye are viewed as the favorites for MVP, but it could go either way. The race for Coach of the Year should also be interesting with the two Super Bowl coaches -- Mike Vrabel and Mike Macdonald -- viewed as two of the big favorites.

All eyes will also be on the Hall of Fame. The class of 2026 will be announced during the show and although we don't know who will be making it just yet, we know two names who will NOT be enshrined this year: Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft. Those two were snubbed, but there will be at least four new inductees this year (Under the Hall of Fame's selection policy, there has to be a minimum of three modern players inducted and one senior/contributor/coaching candidate inducted).

Where to watch the NFL Honors live

Date: Thursday, Feb. 5 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 5 | 9 p.m. ET Location: Palace of Fine Arts (San Francisco)

Palace of Fine Arts (San Francisco) Host: Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm TV: NBC/NFL Network | Stream: Peacock/NFL+

Here's a rundown of some of the awards slated to be handed out:

AP Most Valuable Player

AP Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

NFL Inspire Change Tribute

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

