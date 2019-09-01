NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 1: Advanced computer model loving Browns, Rams

The Week 1 NFL schedule features non-divisional battles and plenty of rivalries that could have major implications on the playoff race. Two NFC North rivals square off on Thursday Night Football when Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers head to Soldier Field to face Khalil Mack and the Chicago Bears (-3). Week 1 will also provide spectators with two heated NFC East divisional matchups when Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles (-8.5) host Case Keenum and the Washington Redskins, while Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants travel to Texas to face Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (-7) at 4:25 p.m ET on Sunday. The latter game features one of the largest NFL lines of the week. Whether you're thinking about making a selection on a game involving two division rivals or looking elsewhere on the NFL odds board for value, be sure to see the Week 1 NFL picks and predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 1 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Browns (-5.5) live up to the hype and cover against the Titans in Cleveland at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield accounts for almost 300 yards of total offense and two touchdowns, while new acquisition Odell Beckham Jr. records six catches for nearly 100 yards. The Titans enter the 2019 season with questions at quarterback, as Marcus Mariota has struggled with accuracy and durability. They only covered in two of their last seven games in 2018, and will also be without All-Pro offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (suspension). The Browns cover in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (45.5) hits more than 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 1 NFL picks from the model: the Rams (-3) cover on the opposite coast against Cam Newton and the Panthers.

The Rams are coming off an impressive season in which they made their first Super Bowl appearance since 2002. Los Angeles' strong play can be directly attributed to quarterback Jared Goff. He has improved in each of his three seasons in the NFL and is expected to take another step forward this year under third-year head coach Sean McVay. Last season, Goff completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 4,688 yards and 32 touchdowns. And the Rams' explosive offense, which features the likes of Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods, is expected to have wide receiver Cooper Kupp back at 100 percent in Week 1.

The Rams are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against NFC opponents, and SportsLine's model is projecting Los Angeles to earn another victory in Week 1. Led by almost 300 passing yards from Goff and 81 receiving yards from Cooks, the Rams cover in well over 50 percent of simulations in an offensive shootout that exceeds the total (50.5) well over 50 percent of the time.

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-3, 46)

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings (-4, 47.5)

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles (-8.5, 45.5)

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (-3, 39.5)

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins (+5, 37.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars (+4, 52)

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns (-5.5, 45.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers (+3, 50.5)

Cincinnati Bengals at Seattle Seahawks (-9.5, 44)

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers (-7, 44)

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1, 49.5)

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals (+2.5, 47.5)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-7, 45.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots (-6, 51.5)

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints (-7, 53.5)

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders (-1, 43)