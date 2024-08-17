Preseason Week 2 began Thursday night with the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots. Looking ahead, fans are expected to gain more exposure to high draft choices and veterans in new places this weekend.

Here is a look at the starting quarterback situations for each game in preseason Week 2:

Thursday, Aug. 15

Philadelphia Eagles 14, New England Patriots 13

Eagles starting QB: Kenny Pickett, Year 3

Patriots starting QB: Jacoby Brissett, Year 9

Tanner McKee made the most pass attempts, but former first-round pick Kenny Pickett, who came over via trade this offseason, earned the start. Will Grier also saw snaps.

Rookie Drake Maye saw more extended action this week off the bench. Bailey Zappe and Joe Milton III also made pass attempts.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Falcons starting QB: Unknown

Ravens starting QB: Josh Johnson, Year 17

Michael Penix Jr., Nathan Rourke and Taylor Heinicke all had had at least 11 pass attempts but fewer than 17 a week ago. Penix took the field first with Kirk Cousins sidelined.

Lamar Jackson has not played in a preseason game since 2021. Veteran Josh Johnson started the game last week and then turned it over to rookie Devin Leary. The same rotation is expected against the Falcons.

Bengals starting QB: Jake Browning, Year 6

Bears starting QB: Caleb Williams, Year 1

Cincinnati fans witnessed Joe Burrow a week ago, but there will not be an encore. Burrow is expected to spectate from the sidelines after taking part in joint practices with the Bears this week. Browning is in line to get the start.

Chicago will be playing its third preseason game after opening the year with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. However, it will be Williams' second start. Brett Rypien, Tyson Bagent and Austin Reed will likely divvy up the remaining snaps.

Giants starting QB: Daniel Jones, Year 6

Texans starting QB: Unknown

Jones will make his first start since suffering a torn ACL over nine months ago. Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock played for the Giants in preseason Week 1.

C.J. Stroud started a week ago, but a declaration for the present week has not yet been given. Davis Mills, Case Keenum and Tim Boyle also saw action for Houston.

Lions starting QB: Unknown

Chiefs starting QB: Patrick Mahomes, Year 8

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell has made it clear that fans should not expect to see Jared Goff in the preseason. Nate Sudfeld and former Day 2 selection Hendon Hooker were the only two quarterbacks to take snaps for Detroit last week.

Mahomes will start for the second consecutive week as Kansas City attempts to open the regular season without any Super Bowl hangover.

Vikings starting QB: Unknown

Browns starting QB: Unknown

Rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy was lost to an injury, so that leaves veteran Sam Darnold as the unquestioned regular season starter. Will he start either of the final two preseason games?

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Deshaun Watson will play in the preseason finale next week against Seattle, but Jameis Winston is expected to start once again this week. Tyler Huntley and Dorian Thompson-Robinson also took snaps last week.

Seahawks starting QB: Unknown

Titans starting QB: Malik Willis, Year 3

Although Geno Smith is not expected to play, head coach Mike Macdonald has not made his official plans known. The two teams have been competing in joint practices this week, so there is not much need for them to see more action this weekend. Will Levis will be on the sideline.

Cardinals starting QB: Unknown

Colts starting QB: Unknown

Kyler Murray will not play in the preseason, but there has been no indication that it will be either Clayton Tune or Desmond Ridder starting for the Cardinals. Ridder started last week. It is likely semantics as the two battle for the primary backup role.

Richardson has seen joint practice time with the Cardinals this week, so the expectation is that he will not play Saturday. General manager Chris Ballard did reveal that he expects the second-year quarterback to play a full half next week against the Bengals. Joe Flacco, Sam Ehlinger, Kedon Slovis and Jason Bean are also on the roster.

Commanders starting QB: Unknown

Dolphins starting QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Year 5

Commanders media seem to be under the impression that rookie Jayden Daniels is going to play Saturday. The question is, how much following this week's joint practices?

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel indicated that starters, including Tagovailoa, would see some time.

"I want some starters to play in the game. To say exactly which individuals those are, specifically with the collection of injuries that you have to manage and not really knowing what takes place [Thursday], we'll make some final assessments on who those players will be tomorrow. ... The approach will be that the guys that are known starters, with exceptions, that they will get some action this game and we'll take it case-by-case from there," McDaniel said.

Mike White and Thompson shared reps last week.

Bills starting QB: Josh Allen, Year 7

Steelers starting QB: Russell Wilson, Year 13

Head coaches Sean McDermott and Mike Tomlin told assembled media this week that anticipated Week 1 starters are both expected to see action in preseason Week 2.

Panthers starting QB: Unknown

Jets starting QB: Unknown

After concluding joint practices the past few days, Carolina and New York are focused on this weekend's preseason game. It is unclear whether or not former No. 1 overall selection Bryce Young or Aaron Rodgers will take the field.

Jack Plummer started and took the majority of the snaps in the absence of Young a week ago. Jake Luton played in reserve. Tyrod Taylor started for the Jets last game. Andrew Peasley and Adrian Martinez were also active.

Rams starting QB: Stetson Bennett, Year 2

Chargers starting QB: Easton Stick, Year 6

In 2021, Rams head coach Sean Mcvay had some strong words when discussing the possibility of Matthew Stafford seeing time in the preseason.

"There is zero chance you will ever see Matthew Stafford take a snap in the preseason for the Rams as long as I'm the coach. That will never happen," McVay said, via RamsWire.

There is no reason to think that has changed. Jimmy Garoppolo will not play. Stetson Bennett is likely the first off the bench, but Dresser Winn is also on the depth chart.

Justin Herbert is injured and unavailable for the preseason, so Stick will start again. Last year's seventh-round pick, Max Duggan, will also see time.

Buccaneers starting QB: Unknown

Jaguars starting QB: Unknown

Baker Mayfield will not play, so the expectation is that Kyle Trask earns the start, but John Wolford also looms.

Former No. 1 overall selection Trevor Lawrence will not play. However, head coach Doug Pederson has not given the public nod to either C.J. Beathard or Mac Jones.

"It has been really close honestly. The addition of Mac was great for that room. It was great for C.J. Both those guys have really embraced the challenge. We've been upfront with both of them and explained exactly how camp was going to go and really both of them I think are within three or four reps of having a 50-50 split right down the middle. So, it's been good. It's been good competition," Pederson said.

Cowboys starting QB: Unknown

Raiders starting QB: Unknown

Dak Prescott returned to practice this week, but one would think it is unlikely he starts the preseason contest against Las Vegas. It could be a competition between Cooper Rush and Trey Lance yet again.

Las Vegas head coach Antonio Pierce has gone on record stating that he hopes to name a starter following this preseason game. To this point, repetitions have been pretty evenly divided between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Packers starting QB: Sean Clifford, Year 2

Broncos starting QB: Bo Nix, Year 1

Jordan Love will not play after seeing three snaps a week ago. Sean Clifford will start in his absence.

Ahead of last weekend's preseason opener, Broncos head coach Sean Payton noted that Jarrett Stidham would start but Nix would start the following week. Zach Wilson is also expected to see time.

Saints starting QB: Unknown

49ers starting QB: Brock Purdy, Year 3

New Orleans has not yet made their intentions known. If Derek Carr does not go, then the competition for QB2 will play out between Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that Purdy and the starters would play a series or two Sunday.